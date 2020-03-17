England friendlies against Austria and Romania in June called off due to coronavirus

Gareth Southgate's side were due to play Austria and Romania in June

England’s friendlies against Austria and Romania and June have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gareth Southgate's side were due to play in Vienna on June 2, before taking on Romania at Villa Park five days later in their final Euro 2020 warm-up match.

But with confirmation coming on Tuesday that the tournament - due to be held in 12 cities across Europe - has been postponed until 2021, the FA has confirmed the friendlies will not now take place.

UEFA announced plans on Tuesday to move this month's international fixtures, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, to the early June international slots, subject to review.

An email to England Supporters Club Travel read: "Today UEFA confirmed that as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, EURO 2020 will be postponed until June 2021.

3:19 Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021. Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson confirms the news that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021.

"The health of all those involved in football is the priority. The move is to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches and will also help all domestic competitions which are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed.

"As a result of this action from UEFA, the fixtures against Austria and Romania will no longer take place."

England's home games against Italy and Denmark, due to be played at Wembley in late March, had already been postponed.