England include Harry Maguire in squad; Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood also called up

Harry Maguire has been included in the England squad

Harry Maguire has been included in England's squad for next month's Nations League matches, while Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips have been handed their first call-ups.

Manchester United captain Maguire's inclusion comes despite him being embroiled in legal proceedings following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

The 27-year-old denies charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of a police officer. Maguire has returned to England and is being represented by his lawyer at the hearing on the island of Syros on Tuesday.

Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, have been named in the squad following impressive seasons for Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively, while Kalvin Phillips is included after helping Leeds to the Championship title.

Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out due to injuries, while Ben Chilwell - who is set to join Chelsea - is still struggling with a heel problem.

Phil Foden has scored four goals in 15 games for England U21s

John Stones, who dropped down the pecking order at City this season, has also been excluded, but there is a first call-up for Danny Ings since he made his debut in 2015.

Raheem Sterling has also been called up by Southgate after testing negative for coronavirus. The winger attended a party with Usain Bolt - who has reportedly tested positive - in Jamaica on Friday.

Sterling's City team-mate Kyle Walker is also included for the first time since the Nations League finals last summer but Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Danny Rose, Callum Wilson and Fabian Delph - who were all in England's last squad in November - also miss out.

England play away to Iceland on September 5 and Denmark three days later as they begin their Nations League campaign.

They will be the side's first fixtures since the wins over Montenegro and Kosovo in November last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling