England player ratings: Raheem Sterling wins it in Iceland after Kyle Walker is sent off

Raheem Sterling was unable to find a way through Iceland's defence before scoring from the spot

Raheem Sterling proved to be England's match winner during a dramatic finale in Iceland. But who else impressed - and who didn't?

The Manchester City star rolled in a late penalty to put 10-man England 1-0 up but the visitors almost blew it in Reykjavik when Joe Gomez gave away a penalty moments later.

Fortunately for the Three Lions that was fired over the bar and they get their Nations League campaign off to a winning start. But how did the individuals in Gareth Southgate's side perform? We assess them here...

Jordan Pickford - 6

Had very little to do and no saves to make... with even Iceland's last-gasp penalty sent flying over his bar.

Kyle Walker - 3

A reckless lunge for the ball against Arnor Ingvi Traustason was always going to earn Walker a yellow card - and the fact he had already been booked for nudging Albert Gudmundsson in the back made his challenge even more careless. Had provided pace and energy when England were on the front foot but let his team-mates down with his sending off.

Kyle Walker was sent off for picking up two yellow cards

Joe Gomez - 5

Made a crucial interception to cut out a dangerous Iceland attack early on and dealt with the long-throw threat when required. Had too much class for the Iceland attack for 90 minutes... but then undid that good work in injury-time when he gave away a penalty. Was let off the hook.

Eric Dier - 6

A loose pass out of defence launched an Iceland attack in the first half and was fortunate there was no drama when he miscued a header from a high ball forward not long after. Won the majority of his aerial battles and ended up having three efforts at goal from set-pieces but couldn't trouble the Iceland 'keeper.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Switched to left-back but seemed hampered by having to cut back in on his right foot. Looked most threatening when handed set-piece duties and put in more crosses (six) than any other England player and created three chances.

Kieran Trippier was played out of position at left-back

James Ward-Prowse - 5

A quiet first-half but will regret not making more of Sterling's cross to him in the box. Couldn't provide the invention needed to open up a stubborn opposition. Not a performance which suggested he's England's answer in midfield at the moment.

Declan Rice - 6

Should have scored his first international goal but badly mis-kicked Sancho's cutback from six yards out. Was better on the defensive side, winning possession back quickly when Iceland had it. Reclaimed the ball a team-high 11 times.

Phil Foden impressed on his England debut

Phil Foden - 7

An assured debut. Passed through the lines with precision despite some physical marking from Iceland's midfielders but couldn't find the decisive pass to open up the Iceland defence before he was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Jadon Sancho - 7

Typically lively down the right flank, always looking to run at his man and teed up Rice with a tempting cutback. Looked England's most likely to make the breakthrough before being subbed off for Alexander-Arnold.

Jadon Sancho looked like England's most likely route to a goal

Raheem Sterling - 8

Always looking for the ball as England laboured and was eventually rewarded in the final minutes when he earned a penalty when his shot was handled in the area and coolly rolled home the penalty. Had earlier crossed for what should have been the opener from Kane.

Harry Kane - 6

Had the ball in the net inside six minutes but was wrongly flagged offside. Drifted out of the game for long periods after that and looked tired and frustrated as the second half wore on.

Harry Kane had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside

SUBS

Danny Ings - 6

Came on for his first England appearance in almost five years - reward for his 22 Premier League goals last season - but despite plenty of enthusiasm, didn't have the opportunities fall his way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - n/a

Southgate turned to the Liverpool star to find a way through with his crossing ability but had little time to impress.

Mason Greenwood - n/a

After starring for Manchester United in 2020, Greenwood came on for his debut for captain Kane but didn't have the site of goal he needed.

What's next?

England now go to Denmark on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm in the Nations League, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, while Iceland are away at Belgium at the same time, also live on Sky Sports Premier League.