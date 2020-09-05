Iceland 0-1 England: Late Raheem Sterling penalty seals Nations League win

England grabbed a 1-0 victory in their Nations League opener but only after Iceland missed a stoppage-time penalty in a dramatic finale in Reykjavik.

England looked to have endured a frustrating first reunion with Euro 2016 conquerors Iceland, with Harry Kane wrongfully denied an early opener before Kyle Walker was sent off for two bookable offences in the second half.

However, Raheem Sterling broke Iceland's resistance in the first minute of time added on, winning and converting a penalty to put 10-man England in front with seconds remaining.

A clumsy Joe Gomez foul on Albert Gudmundsson gifted the hosts an immediate route back, but a woeful spot-kick from former Aston Villa midfielder Birkir Bjarnason let England off the hook as Gareth Southgate's visibly fatigued side got off the mark.

Player ratings Iceland: Halldorsson (6), Hermannsson (6), Ingason (4), Arnason (6), Magnusson (5), Traustason (5), Bjarnason (4), Palsson (5), Thorsteinsson (5), Bodvarsson (5), Sigporsson (5).



Subs: Hallfredsson (6), Sigurdsson (5), Fridjonsson (n/a).



England: Pickford (6), Walker (3), Gomez (5), Dier (6), Trippier (6), Ward-Prowse (5), Rice (6), Foden (7), Sterling (8), Sancho (7), Kane (6).



Subs: Ings (6), Alexander-Arnold (n/a), Greenwood (n/a).



Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling

How England survive Iceland penalty drama

Two-hundred-and-ninety-two days had passed since England last took to the field but there were no signs of ring-rust in a dominant start from Southgate's men that should have yielded an early goal.

Kane thought he had made a sixth-minute breakthrough when he turned Sterling's deep cross in at the back post, but it was wrongfully ruled out for offside, and with VAR not available for the match officials, the incorrect on-field decision stood.

Walker saw a deflected drive hit the side-netting before Declan Rice's attempt to convert Jadon Sancho's cutback resulted in the West Ham midfielder swiping at thin air from six yards.

England's early tempo gradually subsided as the first period wore on, allowing a disciplined Iceland to establish a foothold that saw them reach the interval on level terms.

Team news Five players who were part of the Iceland team that dumped England out of Euro 2016 started for the hosts in Reykjavik. Albert Gudmundsson was a last-minute inclusion after Kolbeinn Sigthorsson was injured in the warm-up.

Phil Foden made his England debut, James Ward-Prowse made his first senior international start and Jordan Pickford was preferred in goal.

Iceland doubled down after the break, limiting England to few chances, but nearly gifted the visitors the opener when Kieran Trippier's in-swinging free-kick was headed inches wide of his own goal by captain Kari Arnason.

Danny Ings was introduced on 68 minutes but, two minutes later, England's task increased in difficulty when Walker was shown a second yellow for a lunge on Arnor Ingvi Traustason.

England looked out of ideas as the seconds ticked down but were handed the chance to snatch victory when Sterling's shot at the back post was blocked by the arm of Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

The Manchester City forward, rather unconvincingly, stroked the ball down the centre of the goal as England looked to have finally got the job done, but that wasn't the end of the drama.

Seconds later, Gomez was adjudged to have fouled Gudmundsson in the area and the referee pointed to the spot for the second time in quick succession, but Bjarnason blazed horribly over of the target to preserve England the points.

Opta stats - Sterling on the spot

All three of England's victories in the UEFA Nations League have been by a different 1-goal margin (3-2 vs Spain, 2-1 vs Croatia, 1-0 vs Iceland).

Iceland have lost all five of their UEFA Nations League games by an aggregate score of 1-14.

Iceland failed to have a single shot on target in this match, while Raheem Sterling's winning penalty was England's only attempt on target in the second half.

Raheem Sterling's goal was his 13th in all competitions for England, but his first from the penalty spot. He's had a hand in 17 goals in his last 12 appearances for England (11 goals, 6 assists).

Kyle Walker became the first England player to be sent off since Raheem Sterling vs Ecuador in June 2014.

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden both made their England debuts in this match - it's the first time a Man Utd and a Man City player have earned their first England caps in the same game since September 1992 vs Spain (Paul Ince and David White).

