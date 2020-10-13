Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier withdraw from England camp ahead of Denmark game

Tuesday 13 October 2020

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's game against Denmark.

Chelsea left-back Chilwell, who missed Sunday's win over Belgium, has left the camp due to a pre-existing foot injury.

Atletico Madrid defender Trippier has been given leave due to personal reasons.

That leaves 28 players for consideration for Gareth Southgate's 23-man matchday squad.

With both missing, it is likely Southgate will turn to one of two Arsenal players at his disposal - with Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both adept down the left.

Captain Harry Kane is expected to be fit to start having been a second-half substitute at the weekend as England go in search of the win that will leave qualification to the Nations League finals in their own hands.

Trippier captained England in their 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week and also started the 2-1 victory against Belgium.

Chilwell did not feature in either match having breached coronavirus guidelines when he reportedly attended a surprise birthday party for Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham last weekend.

He will return to Chelsea and and the club have confirmed an update on his fitness will be provided by head coach Frank Lampard in his pre-match press conference from Cobham on Friday afternoon, ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Southampton.

