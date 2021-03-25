Albania vs England World Cup Qualifier goes ahead as planned after policing scare

England's World Cup Qualifier in Albania on Sunday will go ahead after a policing scare in the country threatened to call off the fixture in Tirana.

The Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) warned the game's cancellation "would have catastrophic consequences for the image of our country" after receiving a letter from local police stating measures before, during and after could not be guaranteed.

However, Albania State Police have since assured that they will guarantee public order and safety for the game following a meeting with the FSHF on Thursday.

"It was agreed to take measures for the normal development of this activity, in terms of order and security, as well as all obligations to escort and ensure the safety of players of the friendly team," a police statement said.

An English FA spokesperson earlier said they have not been informed of any problems "staging the game" and were pressing ahead with plans to travel this weekend, following the match at home to San Marino.

"The two football associations are in daily contact with only days to go before the match and it is understood no mention has been made about security concerns," an English FA spokesperson said. "Officials in London believe the matter is an internal dispute between Albanian authorities.

"It would be unprecedented for an international fixture to be called off at this stage in these circumstances and it would be likely to result in a points deduction and fine for Albania."

Image: England are due to play in the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Sunday

Earlier this week, the FSHF called on the Albanian prime minister to let fans vaccinated against coronavirus into the Air Albania Stadium this weekend.

The association asked prime minister Edi Rama for help in a bid to fill 30 per cent of the seats - about 6,500 people - at the stadium in the capital.

Only about 50,000 medical personnel, teachers and people over 80 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far in Albania, which has a population of 2.8 million.

Some 12 countries are set to host matches between June 11 and July 11 but each of them are experiencing varying levels of infection and cases, and varying progress in their vaccine rollouts.

It is a hugely uncertain time and football knows it is insignificant compared to the tragic loss of life that is still ongoing in Europe, and around the world.

It remains possible, therefore, that not all of the 12 host countries could host fans in stadiums.

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson looks at the impact the continuing pandemic could have on this summer's UEFA European Championship.