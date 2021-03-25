England at the Euros: Sky Sports readers select their preferred XI for this summer

Earlier this week, we asked you to step into Gareth Southgate's shoes and pick your preferred XI for England at the Euros this summer. We can now reveal the results...

England are in action on Thursday night, with a World Cup Qualifier against San Marino at Wembley, and you can follow the game with Sky Sports; kick-off is at 7.45pm.

However, with this being the final major meet-up for Southgate and his players ahead of the upcoming European Championships, attentions have already been turning towards what kind of team the England boss will put out at the summer showpiece.

The difficult decisions he will have to make and fierce debate over who deserves a spot was highlighted when a selection of Sky Sports football writers made their picks, with none agreeing on the same XI, while a variety of formations were put forward.

So who do the Sky Sports digital readers want to see in the team? Here, we reveal which players were the most-selected...

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Jordan Pickford has been Southgate's long-term No 1 but Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson gets the nod from the Sky Sports readers.

Interestingly, it was Burnley 'keeper Nick Pope next on the list for our readers, with Pickford ranking third among selections.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a high-profile omission from the latest England squad, with Southgate suggesting the Liverpool right-back needs to do more on international duty. He's expected to be recalled to the camp for this summer, though - and that's good news for our readers who want him in their side at right-back.

With the majority of readers opting for a 4-3-3 formation, revitalised Manchester City defender John Stones, and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire claimed the two centre-back positions, with Maguire's team-mate Luke Shaw - who has only just been recalled to Southgate's squad - a clear winner ahead of Ben Chilwell for the left-back slot.

Midfield - Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Phil Foden

Jordan Henderson is absent from the current squad due to injury but he should be fit and firing come the summer and, along with Declan Rice, would provide energy and steel in the centre of the park for this readers' dream England XI.

To go alongside that industry, Manchester City's Phil Foden was selected to bring some flair and creativity to proceedings. The rising star hasn't always been a starter for the Premier League champions-elect, but his performances when he has been on the pitch for Pep Guardiola's side have clearly impressed our readers.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - who was also in the running for a place in the front three - were next in line, but missed out.

Attack - Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

England have an abundance of attacking options right now and whittling those players down to fill the three forward slots is no easy task.

However, our readers have gone with a trio Southgate has turned to regularly during his tenure, with Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford providing pace on the flanks, and captain Harry Kane playing through the middle.

Sky Sports News' England man Rob Dorsett reflects on the issues at stake for Southgate heading into the triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Dorsett discusses England's forward set-backs with concerns over Marcus Rashford; will the door open for Jesse Lingard, on loan at West Ham from Man Utd? Will Southgate experiment with his system? And who will start in goal?

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for England's opening World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Thursday due to a foot injury, while Bukayo Saka has been ruled out of the match at Wembley.

The road to Qatar 2022 for European nations starts this week with UEFA's 55 member associations set be embark on their qualifying campaign to reach the finals next year.

