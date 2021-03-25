Albania vs England: FA confident World Cup Qualifier will go ahead despite policing despute

England's World Cup Qualifier in Albania on Sunday is in doubt over a policing dispute between authorities in Tirana and the country's FA.

The Albanian Football Federation (FSHF) warned the game's cancellation "would have catastrophic consequences for the image of our country" after receiving a letter from local police stating measures before, during and after could not be guaranteed.

An English FA spokesperson says they have not been informed of any problems "staging the game", but earlier this week the FSHF was calling on the Albanian prime minister to let fans vaccinated against coronavirus into the Air Albania Stadium this weekend.

"The two football associations are in daily contact with only days to go before the match and it is understood no mention has been made about security concerns," an English FA spokesperson said. "Officials in London believe the matter is an internal dispute between Albanian authorities.

"It would be unprecedented for an international fixture to be called off at this stage in these circumstances and it would be likely to result in a points deduction and fine for Albania."

Image: England are due to play in the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on Sunday

The association asked prime minister Edi Rama for help in a bid to fill 30 per cent of the seats - about 6,500 people - at the stadium in the capital.

Only about 50,000 medical personnel, teachers and people over 80 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far in Albania, which has a population of 2.8 million.

