Trent Alexander-Arnold to be included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be included in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man England squad for the upcoming European Championships.
The Liverpool defender was named in the 33-man provisional squad along with fellow right-backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.
With right-back set to be a fiercely-contested role for England this summer, Southgate suggested last week that Alexander-Arnold could play in midfield, while also praising the versatility of James, Trippier and Walker when stating "I just see good footballers".
Southgate will confirm his final squad at 5pm, with a special show covering the announcement on Sky Sports News from 4pm until 7pm.
Mason Greenwood withdrew from the provisional squad on Tuesday morning due to an underlying injury, while Sky Sports News reported at midday that Jesse Lingard has been told he will not feature.
Alexander-Arnold's inclusion, the injury to Greenwood, plus the omission of Lingard means five more players are set to miss out on making the cut.
Analysis: Will Southgate pick all four right-backs?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:
"This is quite a change from what we'd been told in recent days and weeks, in truth.
"The competition is stiff. Kyle Walker is a Premier League champion. Kieran Trippier, a La Liga champion. Reece James, outstanding in the Champions League final.
"By his own very high standards, Trent had a dip in the middle part of the season, so much so that he was dropped from the last England squad in March.
"What we don't know at this stage is whether one of the other right-backs will be sacrificed in his place. There is a potential that Southgate might include all four.
"All four right-backs have abilities to play in other positions. Walker and James both played as centre-backs in a back three this season. We know Trippier can play both right and left-back, and has done for England. If Southgate thinks those players are covering other positions, maybe that's what has freed up a spot for Alexander-Arnold."