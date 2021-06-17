Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate confirms England defender will be involved vs Scotland

England defender Harry Maguire will be involved in Friday's Euro 2020 group game against Scotland, says manager Gareth Southgate.

England were without Maguire for Sunday's victory over Croatia due to the Manchester United defender still recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in May which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

But on Thursday, Maguire declared himself fit and available for Friday's Group D game at Wembley, and Southgate has confirmed he will play a part in the match but is undecided over whether he will start the centre-back.

"Harry will be involved tomorrow," said Southgate at a news conference on Thursday. "The decision we've got to make is whether he is ready to start, but we're really pleased with his progress."

0:30 Gary Neville thinks Harry Maguire's first game in the Euros can't come in a knockout game, so they must use him somehow in the next two group matches.

"He's trained with the team for four or five days now and had no reaction. Of course each session he's involved with he gets more confident. I think he's on a really good path.

"Of course we want everybody available. It causes difficult decisions, but at the moment, this morning on the training pitch we had 26 players training and that's a great situation for us to be in."

Kane: Eriksen in our hearts

England captain Harry Kane says Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest was a reminder of how "quickly things can change in life" and adds he hopes to see his former Tottenham team-mate and close friend after the tournament.

Image: There was a tribute for Christian Eriksen during Denmark's defeat to Belgium on Thursday

Kane said: "It's been difficult. To watch it and see it happen last week was hard to watch. Obviously thankfully Christian is alive and seems to be doing well. I've not had contact personally but my wife has spoken to his wife, from what I understand everything is going in a good way.

"Obviously we've had to try and switch off from it and focus on the games, but of course Christian is in all of our hearts, not just our team but the whole football family.

"It's a reminder of how quickly things can change in life and never to take things for granted. We just want to wish him well, all the best, and I hope to see him soon personally."

Asked if he would follow the likes of Romelu Lukaku and dedicate a goal celebration to Eriksen, Kane added: "I'll have to score a goal first… Christian is a good friend, the most important thing is that he knows we're all thinking of him and that he's getting better day by day."