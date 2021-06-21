Harry Maguire: England defender 'feeling good' ahead of possible return against Czech Republic

Defender Harry Maguire says he is in great shape ahead of his possible return to England duty on Tuesday night.

The Manchester United captain missed the end of the club season due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in early May - and then sat out England's 1-0 win over Croatia in their first game at Euro 2020.

However, he was on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday and could see his first action of the tournament against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

An England win would see them top the group to set up a match at Wembley in the last 16 - and Maguire is keen to play his part.

"I'm feeling good," Maguire told the Lions' Den.

"Obviously [after] the ankle injury, it's getting stronger, I'm getting more confident.

"The more sessions I do, the more games I play, I'm sure I'll get more confidence - and that's the thing with these type of injuries.

2:06 Gary Neville feels concerned about the physical levels England showed against Scotland and has criticised the 'lethargic' nature of their performance

"I think it's just about building the confidence. It's all stable now and I'm available and ready to go.

"Any Euro match is really important to go out there and try and win the football match.

"The boys have put ourselves in a great position in the group - four points from two games - although obviously we want to win every football match, so we'd like to be on six.

"But it's still in a strong position and now it's another big game against the Czechs.

"It's one we're looking forward to and we go there and try to get three points."