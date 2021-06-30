Euro 2020: Don't go to Rome for quarter-final against Ukraine, England fans warned

England fans tempted to travel from the UK to Italy for Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final have been told they should "watch from home" - and players will have to "make their own atmosphere" in the stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday night to set up a showdown in Rome with Ukraine - but travel restrictions mean most England fans will not be able to soak up the atmosphere - and the summer heat - in the Eternal City.

Italy is on the UK's amber travel list, and all UK arrivals in Italy currently have to isolate for five days.

Speaking to Sky News, government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan called on England fans to 'watch from home and to cheer on the team as loudly as you can'.

"Obviously it is very difficult not to smile just to see all those wonderful flags waving, it just makes you so proud of our team doing so well last night," she said.

"But really, the ask is to watch from home and to cheer on the team as loudly as you can.

"I think the challenge is 'can they hear us from Rome?' And I'm sure we'll take up that opportunity to be as supportive as we can of our amazing England team."

Former England international John Barnes told Sky News that England's players will have to create their own atmosphere in Rome.

"I'm hoping for it not to have an impact, because of course it is great to have your fans there," he said.

"If you look at the Premier League season whereby people have been playing without fans, they have been playing well nevertheless.

"They have to make their own atmosphere.

Those in Rome for the fixture can expect clear skies and highs of 32 degrees, according to the Met Office.

