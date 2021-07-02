Bukayo Saka: England winger an injury doubt for Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine

Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for England's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine after suffering a knock in training on Friday.

Saka started England's last two victories against the Czech Republic and Germany but faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's game in Rome.

"We've just got to check on Bukayo, who had a slight knock today," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"Other than that everybody is available."

Image: Phil Foden has not featured since he was replaced during the goalless draw against Scotland

Phil Foden could be restored to the right side of England's attack after losing his place to Saka for the final group game against the Czech Republic, with the Arsenal winger then retained against Germany.

Foden and Jack Grealish have yet to feature together during the tournament but Southgate denied that was due to a clash of styles.

"Absolutely they can work together," he said. "They've played for us in the past together. We've just got such a strong array of attacking talent.

0:38 Andriy Shevchenko urged some of the neutral fans to come and support Ukraine against England

"I've said all along it's impossible to keep everyone happy, to pick a team everybody will agree with. But we've got to pick the right players for the right moments, to sense what will cause the opposition the most problems, physically where all the players are at, when is the best time for them to have an impact.

"They've all been unbelievably respectful of their team-mates and the fact we have got this strength in depth.

"Raheem (Sterling) has been on fire. His goals have made it more difficult for some others to get in on that left side."

Henderson: Anyone underestimating Ukraine is delusional

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson says anyone underestimating quarter-final opponents Ukraine is "delusional".

England are overriding favourites having beaten rivals Germany 2-0 at Wembley in Tuesday's last-16 encounter, but Henderson is not taking anything for granted heading into the quarter-final.

"It was a fantastic performance but we haven't achieved anything yet and we've still got a long way to go," the 31-year-old said.

"Full focus on Ukraine. It'll be a really difficult test and anybody that says that it won't be are delusional, really.

"I know people say 'well, we beat Germany' but you can't underestimate the importance of this game and how hard good of a team Ukraine are and how hard it will be against them.

"We're fully prepared and fully aware of that. We just need to go out there and give absolutely everything again and hopefully that's enough to get us through."