Luke Shaw: Roberto Carlos says England left-back has 'everything to get to the top'

Roberto Carlos has been impressed by England left-back Luke Shaw, with the Brazil great saying 'Shawberto Carlos' has everything it takes to go to the top.

Fresh from his best season in a Manchester United shirt, the 25-year-old has caught the eye during England's run to Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Shaw shone in the 4-0 quarter-final triumph against Ukraine in Rome, where he provided two assists in a complete display that led the nickname 'Shawberto Carlos' to gain traction on social media.

Even captain Harry Kane referred to him by the moniker after a match when his performance impressed ex-Brazil star Carlos, who put applause emojis in the comments of Shaw's Instagram post after the comprehensive victory.

"You can see he's very motivated," Carlos said.

Image: Shaw has been nicknamed 'Shawberto Carlos' on social media in reference to the iconic Brazilian defender

"He's really improving, his performance against Ukraine was very good. He's been an important part of this English team, along with all the others.

"He's been improving each game and I think he's got everything to get to the top. He's the left-back for England, that in itself says a lot."

Asked if he sees similarities between his game and the England left-back, Carlos said ahead of the semi-final against Denmark: "I don't like comparing.

0:38 Former England striker Darius Vassell believes Bukayo Saka should return to England's attack against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final

"It's two completely different periods in football. I had my time and now he's having his. Similarities I think could be that he has strength and the desire to win, just like I did."

Carlos will be joining Shaw in Manchester in the coming months as the former Real Madrid left-back has signed up to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF at the Etihad Stadium.

The money from this year's game will help the charity fightback against Covid-19 by helping to deliver two billion vaccines worldwide.

Carlos said: "I'm always excited to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF. It's great to see everyone, we have a good time and it's for a good cause, which makes it even better."

In the latest Sky Sports Football Euros podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Ben Ransom, Nick Wright and Gerard Brand to preview England's Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Will Gareth Southgate go to a back three? What threats do Denmark pose on England's watertight defence? What can England learn from October's Nations League defeat against the Danes? And has Raheem Sterling been the overall player of the tournament so far?

Plus, we preview the other semi-final as Italy face Spain on Tuesday night at Wembley.

Listen and subscribe on your podcast provider here