Euro 2020: FA fined £25,630 by UEFA for England fans shining laser at Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and other disturbances

The Football Association has been fined £25,630 (30,000 euros) by UEFA for the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, which included a laser pointer being shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by the European governing body, also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium.

The FA was charged with the three offences after the game and the sanctions were imposed following consideration by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body.

