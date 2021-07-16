Nottingham Trent University withdraws offer from student over racist Snapchat aimed at England players

A university has withdrawn an offer to a student following racist abuse towards England players after the Euro 2020 final.

Video footage from a Snapchat group chat circulated on Instagram, with one individual heard using racist language towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who each missed penalties in the shootout at Wembley.

A spokesperson from Nottingham Trent University said: "This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

"We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."

Police have arrested five people for racially abusing England players online since Sunday's defeat to Italy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on Wednesday the government plans to extend football banning orders for online racism, while social media companies face huge fines if they fail to remove abuse from their platforms.