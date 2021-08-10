Sarina Wiegman's first England Women's match at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium vs North Macedonia

England Women's first match under new head coach Sarina Wiegman will take place at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium next month.

The Lionesses host North Macedonia in their first World Cup Qualifier on Friday, September 17 - 7pm kick-off.

Wiegman was confirmed as Phil Neville's replacement last year, but did not leave her role with the Netherlands until Tokyo 2020 finished.

The Dutch were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by USA, while Team GB also lost their last-eight match to Australia.

The start of a new era. 💪



The #Lionesses are heading to @SouthamptonFC in September to begin their @FIFAWWC qualifying campaign against North Macedonia. 👊



Ticket details below ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 10, 2021

Hege Riise had overseen Team GB's Olympic campaign, having also filled in as England's interim manager after Neville left.

Wiegman will soon take the reins, with just over a month until her first game in charge of the Lionesses.

With a view to qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, England face North Macedonia in Southampton and then head to Luxembourg later in September - with the venue still to be confirmed.

St Mary's is one of 10 stadia set to host matches at the 2022 Women's European Championship in England from July 6 to 31 next year.