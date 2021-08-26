Patrick Bamford handed first England call-up as Gareth Southgate brings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard back into fold

Patrick Bamford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard have been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for next month's World Cup Qualifiers.

The trio all missed Euro 2020 as England reached the final of the competition, losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley in July, but will be available for the upcoming games against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell misses out on the squad after being an unused substitute in the first two matches of the new season. He did not play a single minute at Euro 2020 for England.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who has scored twice in his first two league games this season, is another notable absentee from Southgate's squad after an impressive start to the campaign.

Southgate has named an enlarged squad of 25 players, to provide extra cover in the event of any coronavirus cases or potential injuries this weekend.

England's 25-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

This is a breaking England news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.