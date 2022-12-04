Raheem Sterling returning to UK after armed break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final

Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.

It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the wellbeing of his children.

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling is heading back to the UK but it is understood the player could return to Qatar if the circumstances are right.

England will play France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Asked if Sterling could return to play a part in the tournament, Southgate said: "I really don't know, it's a situation he needs time to deal with, I don't want to put any pressure on him.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling, saying: "Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.

"We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family.

"From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

Quarter-finals - Saturday December 10

England vs France - Kick-off 7pm

Semi-finals - Wednesday December 14

England vs Morocco/Spain/Portugal/Switzerland - Kick-off 7pm

Saturday December 3

Netherlands 3-1 USA

Argentina 2-1 Australia

Sunday December 4

France 3-1 Poland

England 3-0 Senegal

Monday December 5

Japan (Cinners of Group E) vs Croatia (Runners-up of Group F) - Kick-off 3pm

Brazil (Winners of Group G) vs South Korea (Runners-up of Group H) - Kick-off 7pm

Tuesday December 6

Morocco (Winners of Group F) vs Spain (Runners-up of Group E) - Kick-off 3pm

Portugal (Winners of Group H) vs Switzerland (Runners-up of Group G) - Kick-off 7pm