Gareth Southgate on whether Raheem Sterling will return for England's quarter-final against France: "I really don't know, it's a situation he needs time to deal with, I don't want to put any pressure on him"

Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final

Raheem Sterling started the games against Iran and the USA before he was omitted for the win over Wales

Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home.

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.

It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the wellbeing of his children.

Surrey Police released a statement on Monday saying: "On Saturday December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

"They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning.

"At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.

"We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident. Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling is heading back to the UK but it is understood the player could return to Qatar if the circumstances are right.

England will play France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Asked if Sterling could return to play a part in the tournament, Southgate said: "I really don't know, it's a situation he needs time to deal with, I don't want to put any pressure on him.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling, saying: "Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one or your team-mates and friends have to deal with something like that.

"We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family.

"From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

