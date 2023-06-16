Trent Alexander-Arnold gives England something different in midfield, says Gareth Southgate after Malta win

Gareth Southgate hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's goalscoring performance in midfield against Malta and said the 24-year-old gives England "something different" in the position.

The Liverpool right-back scored a stunning long-range goal and produced an excellent pass to set up the opener as England cruised to a 4-0 victory which maintains their perfect start to Euro 2024 Qualifying and keeps them top of Group C.

Alexander-Arnold has excelled in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent months but he was used as an outright midfielder against Malta, with Kieran Trippier occupying the right-back spot.

Southgate praised his adaptability and said his starring performance proved he can play in the role, revealing he first told him about his plans to use him there in a phone call four weeks ago.

"A lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club, because the fact he has been playing partly in there, with the ball, has helped his transition tonight," said Southgate.

"What was pleasing tonight is that he's getting used to receiving in tight areas with his back to goal and players behind him, whereas he is used to playing on the touchline, with the play in front of him. He was very comfortable doing that.

"I've got no questions in my head. He can do it. It's just learning some nuances of the role, without the ball especially, but he's very keen to do it.

"He has enjoyed the project, if you like. We talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and I think he's been excited by it.

"He showed exactly what we think he could be capable of and he gives us something different to our other midfield players."

Trent: It felt natural | Carra: It will become the norm

Alexander-Arnold wore the No 10 shirt for the game and relished his new role, saying he hopes it will help him nail down a regular starting spot in Southgate's team.

"It's still early doors, I haven't played it too much, but it feels comfortable, natural," he told Channel 4.

"It's somewhere I enjoy playing and where I can see myself playing. It's about getting myself into this team and trying to be a regular name on the teamsheet.

"Today was a good foundation to build on. I'm not too bothered where I play as long as I'm playing."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, took to Twitter to say he expects Alexander-Arnold's move into midfield to become permanent.

"This midfield role for TAA will eventually become the norm for club [and] country," he said, adding that Alexander-Arnold could reach "double figures for goals and assists" for Liverpool if he plays a full season there.

Southgate impressed by debutant Eze

England's win over Malta also featured a senior debut for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who made a promising cameo as a second-half substitute.

"For Eze, it's nice to dip his toes," said Southgate. "He has only had a few days training with us, so he's still getting used to everything. It's a big step coming into a senior camp for the first time, even though he's been with the U21s.

"He has had his eyes opened to the level, the quality of the players, the intensity every day, so it's a brilliant experience for him. He's a fabulous boy, he gives a lot of energy every day, which is brilliant."

Eze: England debut a long time coming Eberechi Eze told Sky Sports: “It’s a big moment. I’m happy to get the opportunity, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been working hard for it and I’m happy it’s happened.



“I pray before I go on [the pitch], thanking God for bringing me here and putting me in this position. I’m grateful I could step on today.



“I’ve put in a lot of work, it’s been a long journey. If you keep applying yourself and putting yourself in the right positions, then opportunities come.”

Southgate also handed a start to Leicester's James Maddison, who was making only his third England appearance and produced another encouraging performance.

"With James, that role where he can drift and the position he found for the second goal where he came inside… that's what he is," said Southgate.

"He's comfortable receiving in those areas, he's not as quick or strong as others, but he finds ways to wriggle into those spaces and tight areas. He's a different type of player."

There was praise for England's collective efforts, too, as they showed professionalism and maturity to sweep their lowly opponents aside.

"Of course we know we have the quality to win the games, but it's about your mentality then and I thought that was excellent right from the start," Southgate said.

"We tried to balance looking at a few things with some experienced players that give you leadership on the pitch and set the tone. That's how they've trained all week.

"In particular when we lost the ball, the reaction to winning it back was a sign that the team were in a good place mentally.

"Then of course some really good quality for the first couple of goals, especially, so yeah, we've made it look fairly straightforward. That, as we know from last time, here isn't always the case!

"We've been able to look at a few things, we've been able to get players on, we've been able to get some players off, so very pleased with the night."

England will play North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday June 19. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Malta face Ukraine in their next Group C match at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Slovakia on Monday. Kick-off 5pm