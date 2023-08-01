Lauren James: Forward says her performance in England's 6-1 Women's World Cup win over China 'what dreams are made of'

England forward Lauren James said her performance in the 6-1 World Cup rout of China was "what dreams are made of" as she scored twice and produced three assists.

Playing in the number 10 role, the 21-year-old was awarded player of the match to help the Lionesses finish top of Group D and set up a last-16 tie with Nigeria on Monday.

The Chelsea player, who also scored the winner against Denmark, has been the standout player for Sarina Wiegman's side at the tournament.

"Another day, obviously it's what dreams are made of," James told ITV Sport. "Happy for the team and everyone is buzzing and looking forward to going into the next round.

"I felt free, whether I am on the wing or in the middle, I am just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I am happy I can contribute to goals as well."

On her sublime first-time finish at the far post for her second goal, she added: "I think like the last game, I just thought 'Why not? Hit it and see what happens'."

And James says more is to come, adding: "For sure, each day, each game I am looking to improve and get better. There are many more years of improvement. I can always get better.

"I just need to stay focused and hopefully that can happen."

Wiegman: James did special things

James came close to scoring a hat-trick after her stunning strike just before half-time was controversially ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

But after contributing five goals in the match, England head coach Sarina Wiegman was delighted with James' performance.

The 53-year-old told ITV Sport: "She feels good, you can tell. She did special things today.

"Unfortunately one goal was cancelled, but she flows over the pitch."

Following an injury to Keira Walsh, Wiegman used a new 3-5-2 formation and was happy it came to fruition as her side hit their straps for the first time in the tournament.

"I am very delighted," she added. "I said before the game we were going to do things a little bit different than we did before and we did really well. It shows how adaptive this team is and I think they are enjoying themselves.

"I think today it worked really well, players felt comfortable. What we want is the qualities we have now to try and use them a little bit more."

'James showing what kind of player she is'

Image: James was awarded player of the match in England's 6-1 win over China

James' Chelsea team-mate Jess Carter, who was one of three changes made by Wiegman for the 6-1 win over China, also heaped praise on the forward.

She told Sky Sports News: "I play with her at Chelsea, and it's just amazing to see everyone else get to see the Lauren that I know and that I have to play against every single day.

"That was a challenge for her, being able to take that from Chelsea and perform on stages like this.

"It's her first World Cup, not as much international experience, so for her to be able to come here and do it on this stage like this just shows what kind of player she is, and what kind of player she is going to be."

England will face Nigeria in the last 16 on Monday, with kick off at 8.30am in Brisbane.

