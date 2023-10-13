Jordan Henderson: England boss Gareth Southgate cannot understand Wembley boos for Al Ettifaq midfielder

Gareth Southgate says he cannot understand why Jordan Henderson was booed when he was substituted in the second half of England's 1-0 win over Australia.

With Harry Kane on the bench, Southgate named Henderson as his captain for the friendly at Wembley, which saw Ollie Watkins score the only goal of the game.

But Henderson, who made a contentious decision to leave Liverpool and move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq over the summer, was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd when he was replaced by Kalvin Phillips in the 62nd minute.

Southgate said: "I really don't understand it. He's a player, 79 caps for England, his commitment and what he's delivered for England is exceptional.

"His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. He's taken the likes of Bellingham under his wing. He's a role model for the group in every part of his work.

"Some people decided to boo. I really don't understand what that's for. We play Italy here on Tuesday, come on let's get behind this team. I know we weren't at our best tonight, but we made a lot of changes.

"This is a team that are delivering a lot and they all deserve every bit of support.

"We're reviewing all of the [Henderson] games. I think he knitted and held things together quite a bit today. You need leadership, we didn't have a lot of caps on the field so Hendo's influence before the game, during the game was hugely important and he helped other players get through the game."

Speaking upon calling up Henderson for September's fixtures, Southgate said "I don't really know why a player would receive an adverse reaction because of where he plays."

Asked if perhaps the player's recent promotion of Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid might have had an impact, Southgate said: "What has that got to do with supporting a guy wearing an England shirt?"

Put to him that England fans may not agree with Henderson's principles, he said: "Well, yeah, I don't really know where we are heading with everything.

"I'm hugely impressed with the impeccable values and decisions that everybody in our country is making then.

"Yeah, clearly, I don't understand it. I know what's created it and I know why it has happened, but it defies logic to me that you would give a player who is playing and putting his heart and soul into playing for England... why boo him?

"How is that going to help him or help the team?"

Southgate was later quizzed about his comments relating to what created the reception, only to respond "there's nothing to gained by going over it, really".

Henderson, a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time as Liverpool captain, has taken widespread criticism for moving to Al Ettifaq during the summer transfer window. Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and can result in capital punishment.

After England manager Southgate selected Henderson for his September internationals, England's LGBTQ+ supporters group Three Lions Pride announced they would turn their back to the pitch if Henderson played for his country again - as that is what they feel he has done to them.

What did Henderson say?

When his move to Saudi Arabia was completed, quotes from Henderson in 2021 - where he said the idea of playing in a place that makes others excluded based on their identity "blows my mind" resurfaced.

In an interview with The Athletic, the England midfielder defended his decision to move to Saudi Arabia, admitting he "strongly believed" it was the right thing to do.

"All I've ever tried to do is help," Henderson said in the interview. "And when I've been asked for help, I've gone above and beyond to help. I've worn the laces. I've worn the armband. I've spoken to people in that community to try to use my profile to help them. That's all I've ever tried to do.

"I'm not going to sit here saying, 'Why are they criticising me?' I understand it. These are all the things I was thinking about, and I do care.

"When I hear stuff like, 'You've turned your back on us,' that hurts me. I do care. I have family and friends in the LGBTQ+ community… I'm comfortable knowing exactly what I am and exactly what I stand for. But I get and I can accept not everyone's going to get that. So that's why I can only apologise to those people if they feel like that."

England will secure a spot at Euro 2024 if Ukraine and North Macedonia draw on Saturday, and England beat Italy at Wembley on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

A defeat for Ukraine would mean a point would be enough for Gareth Southgate's men against Italy.

But England know they will be all but home and dry should they beat the Italians anyway, given Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia all have to play each other again - meaning it is improbable that two of the chasing pack will be able to catch up with them.