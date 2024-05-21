England provisional Euro 2024 squad: Jordan Henderson's Ajax move fails to pay as Marcus Rashford loses out

Gareth Southgate named his provisional 33-player squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday; Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson did not make the list; Adam Wharton, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite have been included; England submit their final 26-player squad on June 7
For many years, Jordan Henderson has been an England stalwart, being included in the squad for the last six major tournaments. There's no denying he has brought leadership and quality to a midfield that has sometimes lacked both.
And even when there were deafening calls for Henderson to not be selected during his brief stint in Saudi Arabia, he still received call-ups.
Henderson was booed by England fans in October and criticised by LGBTQ+ groups, yet Southgate stayed the course. When calling up the midfield in September, the manager said: "I don't really know why a player would receive an adverse reaction because of where he plays."
Ultimately, life at Al-Ettifaq did not work out for Henderson, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent in January. Henderson returned to Europe with Ajax in a bid to improve his chances for Euro 2024, keeping him in touch with the England squad.
But it hasn't work out for the midfielder. He played just nine games as the club finished fifth in the Eredivisie. Now, he finds himself not included in the provisional squad, let alone the final 26.
We have reached a point where Southgate simply cannot ignore Henderson's drop-off in form. There are midfielders playing regularly in the Premier League and La Liga who will be far more effective this summer.
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett said he expected Henderson to be in the squad to aid with leadership on and off the pitch, but Southgate must feel that he has enough of that in the 33-player provisional squad already.
Our senior reporter also questioned whether this is the end of Henderson's England career. Given he will turn 34 the day after the Three Lions' opener against Slovakia, you would imagine the March internationals were his final games in that famous white shirt.
Marcus Rashford shone at the World Cup in 2022, scoring three goals in only 137 minutes and leaving fans to wonder why Gareth Southgate didn't turn to him sooner during the quarter-final loss to France in which he only came on in the 85th minute.
Those starring appearances came in the middle of a dazzling individual season in which Rashford smashed 30 goals for Manchester United in all competitions, earning their Player of the Year award and a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.
Read our full feature on how Marcus Rashford's Manchester United struggles cost him his place in the England squad.
How quickly things have changed. Less than a year on, Rashford, seemingly facing an uncertain future at Manchester United, is on the outside again, with England boss Southgate finding no room for him even in his 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024.
Southgate had stuck by Rashford even as he fell well below last season's standards in the first half of the campaign, naming him in his squads in September, October, November and March. But his form has continued to deteriorate. Ultimately, he has paid the price.
This is turning out to be Adam Wharton's year - something few would have seen coming in the middle of January.
After joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn on February 1, Wharton now finds himself called up to England's provisional squad. It's unlikely he will go to Germany, or even pick up minutes in the two pre-tournament friendlies, but his journey this season is nothing short of incredible.
Wharton's performances for Crystal Palace have been outstanding. A number of players have flourished under Oliver Glasner, and the 20-year-old is one of them.
His passing, movement, positioning and abilities on and off the ball have caught Southgate's eye, with the midfielder only having made his England U21 debut in March. Such is his form, Wharton is already been linked with a £60m move to Bayern Munich.
Whirlwind is an understatement. Wharton, along with another new England call-ups, is clearly seen as the future.
And whether they end up on the plane or not, the experience will be invaluable. With the next tournament just two years away, Wharton will surely now be aiming for a spot in the 2026 World Cup squad.
Southgate's squad has a changing of the guard feel about it.
As Sky Sports News' senior report Dorsett added: "A number of people have said Southgate is too cautious, he doesn't use enough players who are in form and playing well for their clubs... I don't think you can level that accusation at him now."
Omissions for the likes on Henderson, Rashford, Ben Chilwell and Reece James, and the inclusion on uncapped players like Wharton, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah - even provisionally - offers a glimpse of where Southgate sees the future of this squad.
While experience will still be key for one of the tournament favourites, there is starting to be a move towards the next generation. If they make the final 26, the likes of Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze will have the chance of playing in their first major tournaments.
There had to be a move towards these new names sooner rather than later as every team evolves, and it looks like Euro 2024 is that marker.
Whether it could also be the end of Southgate's tenure with England remains to be seen, but the future is certainly looking bright.
All times BST
Monday June 3 - International friendly, England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park, kick-off 7.4pm
Friday June 7 - international friendly, England vs Iceland at Wembley, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday June 7 - Final 26-player squad submitted to UEFA
Saturday June 8 - Final 26-player squad announced
Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany
Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm
Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm
Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm