Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford left out of England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been left out of England's provisional squad for Euro 2024, with the uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Adam Wharton all included.

England boss Gareth Southgate will name an extended training squad of at least 30 players at 2pm on Tuesday ahead of the tournament starting on June 14.

The Three Lions boss has to cut that squad to a maximum of 26 players by 11pm on June 7, the same day as England's final friendly match before the tournament against Iceland.

Among those not named in the provisional squad are Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Reece James.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze have been included, as is Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Rashford was a key England player under Southgate, having been named in the two previous World Cup squads in 2018 and 2022, as well as the last European Championships in 2021.

However, the 26-year-old has scored just eight goals for Erik ten Hag's United this season, after finding the net 30 times in all competitions in the previous season.

Henderson was also named in the previous three international tournaments. However, the 33-year-old has been omitted after a turbulent club season which saw him make a controversial move to Saudi Arabia club Al Ettifaq from Liverpool, before moving to Ajax in January.

The former Liverpool captain made 12 appearances for the Dutch club in the second half of the campaign, but it was not enough to convince Southgate to call him up for Euro 2024.

It is better news for Palace duo Eze and Wharton - who have impressed in the second half of the season at Selhurst Park under new manager Oliver Glasner.

Eze, whose last England appearance came in September 2023, has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games. Wharton, meanwhile, has impressed in his 16 Premier League appearances since joining from Blackburn in the January transfer window in a deal worth up to £22m.

Liverpool duo Jones and Quansah have been called up for the first time after featuring regularly for Jurgen Klopp's side. Midfielder Jones has played 36 times in all competitions for the Reds, while Quansah has been called up after scoring twice in his last two Liverpool games from centre-back.

Everton defender Branthwaite is also in after being called up to the England squad in March, but failed to make an appearance.

What next for Rashford?

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett at St George's Park:

"We've been talking about this for a few days now - has Rashford's form for Man Utd just not been at a high enough standard to warrant a place in this England side?

"There was a possibility, and I thought it might be the case, that Southgate would select Rashford for the provisional group, see where his mind was at, see what sort of form he was in, maybe even play him in the two friendlies to assess that and make a final decision.

"But we think Southgate has bitten the bullet early, taken that decision early and not included Rashford in this provisional squad, so he will not be going to the Euros.

"It's a significant piece of news. I don't think it's like Henderson where, at the age of 33, you've got to question whether his non-involvement means the end of his international career.

"I don't think that's the case for Rashford, who is still in his mid to late 20s. He has got an England future, but he won't be at this tournament - the first one he will have missed since before the 2018 World Cup.

"He's always been an integral part of Southgate's plans. He's always performed better for England than he has for his club in many people's eyes. But after 61 caps, he will not be adding to that at this summer's Euros."

Southgate's side face a replay of their Euro 2020 semi-final against the Danes in Group C, having won 2-1 after extra-time in July 2021 before eventually losing to Italy in the final.

England's first game on Sunday June 16 sees them travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Serbia, who finished second in qualifying Group G behind Hungary, and who they have not faced since their split with Montenegro in 2006.

They then take on Denmark four days later in Frankfurt before rounding off their group on Tuesday June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, who they previously beat in a must-win final group game at World Cup 2010 to reach the knockout stages.

Here are England's Euro 2024 fixtures, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages...

Euro 2024 groups in full Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine Group F:Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

What's next for England? The key dates

All times BST

Monday June 3 - International friendly, England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - International friendly, England vs Iceland at Wembley, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Final 26-player squad submitted to UEFA

Saturday June 8 - Final 26-player squad announced

Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany

England's potential Euro 2024 route

Group stage

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams go through

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

England’s potential route to the final as group winners… If all results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings England’s opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Sunday June 30 - England vs Austria/Romania/Turkey (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)



Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Italy (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)



Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs England; kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs England; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

England’s potential route to the final as group runners-up… If England finish second in Group C but all other results at Euro 2024 go with the world rankings, the Three Lions’ opponents in the knockout rounds would be…



Round of 16: Saturday June 29 - Germany vs England (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)



Quarter-final: Friday July 5 – Spain vs England (MHPArena, Stuttgart)



Semi-final: Tuesday July 9 – England vs Netherlands; kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)



Final: Sunday July 14 – England vs France; kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Round of 16

If England finish first in Group C...

Sunday June 30 : Group C winners vs third-placed side in Group D/E/F (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

If England finish second in Group C...

Saturday June 29 - Group A winners vs Group C runners-up (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Monday July 1 - Group F winner vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

Tuesday July 2 - Group E winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Quarter-finals

If England finish first in Group C and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 6 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf)

If England finish second in Group C and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 5 (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 5 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

Saturday July 6 (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Semi-finals

If England finish first in Group C, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

If England finish second in Group C, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

If England finish as one of four best third-place teams, win round of 16 game and win quarter-final...

One of:

Tuesday July 9 - kick-off 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

Wednesday July 10 - kick-off 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

And finally, the final...

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)