Phil Foden: John Stones backs Man City and England team-mate to star at Euro 2024

John Stones has backed England and Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden to show the world how good he is at Euro 2024 and claims he could win player of the tournament in the process.

Foden heads to Germany after a fine season at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 19 goals and laying on eight assists as City won an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title.

Such form saw the 24-year-old named Manchester City player of the year, Premier League player of the year and Football Writers' Association footballer of the year.

Now he will be hoping to shine in England's quest to land a first major men's trophy in 58 years, starting with Sunday's Group C opener against Serbia.

Asked if Foden could be player of the tournament at Euro 2024, Stones replied: "Yes. I'm biased, I think he's absolutely incredible. First how he plays the game, so silky playing like he's in the park.

"I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing.

"This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I'm sure he will bring that to the tournament."

'Foden frustrated by last Euros'

With four goals in 34 caps, Foden has shown flashes of his talent in an England shirt but has so far been unable to replicate his consistent club form on the international stage - although Stones thinks that could soon change.

"Yes, 100 per cent," he added when it was put to him that Foden should be on a level with world-class players such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

"I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that [spotlight] is not all on him. We all know the quality that he's got, what he can bring and does for the team.

"I think in these occasions, it's where it brings it out of you and maybe it's time to show the world what he can really do.

"Hopefully he stays fit and healthy for everyone, especially Phil, I know he was frustrated at the last Euros.

"He got an injury on his foot which kind of stopped him because he was playing incredible and training really well. That kind of stopped him.

"I feel Phil is someone who doesn't feel anything on the outside, he just plays the game so freely. I hope he comes and does what Phil can do for us, which I know he wants to. He is very proud of being here and representing his country."

Trippier: Foden's ability is frightening

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier singled "frightening" Foden out for praise when talking about the quality among Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

"Training's gone really well, finally to get out here and prepare for the game against Serbia," he said.

"We've worked, tactics, the training has been frightening, really - the style and everything about the quality - so we're all happy, we're all prepared and ready.

"To be honest with you, I can't pick out individuals, because everybody's been quality, but obviously Phil Foden is Phil Foden. He's always one of my favourite players.

"With Phil, I could walk back into the camp and he's got a ball at his feet. He's obsessed with football.

"Everybody sees him on the pitch, but what people don't see in training is his vision, his technique, and his ability is frightening."

'England haven't got the best out of Foden'

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett:

"Foden has been absolutely outstanding this season.

"Just read his honours. At the age of 24, the Premier League's player of the season has won six Premier League titles, he's won the Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Super Cup and the U17 World Cup with England.

"He's been absolutely brilliant, but England haven't got the best out of him, especially when he's played at No 10. It's as simple as that.

"I expect him to be starting on the wide left with Jude Bellingham starting at No 10."

‘England have to find solutions to get Foden the ball’ Sky Sports’ Paul Merson:



“You need to get your best players on the pitch.



“For me, Phil Foden is a match winner and England need to find solutions to get on the ball.



“It’s no good to have John Stones and Marc Guehi on the ball and touching it more times than Foden, but you have to find a way to get him the ball and that’s why Pep Guardiola is the best about because he gets his best players on the ball on a consistent basis, and that is why they make things happen.”

Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm