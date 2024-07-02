Jude Bellingham: England midfielder 'felt like Cristiano Ronaldo' after scoring bicycle kick against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham says he felt like Cristiano Ronaldo when he scored his stoppage-time overhead kick that saved England's Euro 2024 campaign.

Bellingham's acrobatic effort in the 95th minute of England's meeting with Slovakia last Sunday levelled the scores, before Harry Kane struck in extra-time to set up a quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday.

Had the Real Madrid midfielder not scored, England would have been heading home after a hugely underwhelming tournament, while questions would have been asked of Gareth Southgate's future as manager.

Harry Kane described the goal as one of the best in England's history and Bellingham admitted he compared himself to Ronaldo, who scored an iconic overhead kick for Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League in 2018 - although changed his opinion after rewatching his effort.

Speaking to the FA, Bellingham said: "It was really instinct more than anything. It kind of fell in the perfect spot and it was a little bit behind me.

"When I was in the air I thought, 'I'm six feet off the ground and it's like Ronaldo!' But I've watched it back and I still had one hand on the ground, so it wasn't the most acrobatic.

"But it was a nice contact. Definitely one of the most important and memorable moments of my career so far."

Before Bellingham's dramatic intervention, England had failed to register a shot on target against Slovakia, who were moments away from one of their most famous wins since they started competing as an independent nation in 1993.

Bellingham described seeing the Slovakian bench preparing to charge onto the field in celebration as full-time beckoned, adding it was "a bit of an emotional rollercoaster".

The 21-year-old added: "Not the most enjoyable way to win a game. Obviously you always want to feel like you are in control and comfortable.

"But you have to find ways to win, even if it means overhead kicks in 90+5. But the difference in emotion is so huge. It's one minute (from) being dead and buried.

"I saw the Slovakian bench and they were all ready to run on. In one moment everything changes.

"But we never stopped believing we would get one more chance and luckily we got it in."

UEFA will open an investigation into Jude Bellingham following England's Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

The governing body is understood to be looking into an alleged gesture made by Bellingham following his dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute in Gelsenkirchen.

A statement from UEFA read: "A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match."

Bellingham responded to suggestions the gesture was made towards the Slovakia bench, writing on X: "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

"Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."