England manager search: Gareth Southgate's successor may not be English

The next England manager will be the best person for the job - regardless of their nationality.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association is not restricting its search to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned after eight years in charge on Tuesday, to someone English.

However, it is thought that FA chief executive Mark Bullingham would prefer to hire an English manager.

On the eve of Euro 2024, where England lost in the final to Spain, Bullingham said on the record when asked directly if the next England manager would be English: "Any federation in the world would want to have a pool of top home-grown talent playing and managing at any time."

FA technical director John McDermott, who reports in to Bullingham, is known to have a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino after the two men worked together closely at Tottenham.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Graham Potter also have admirers among senior FA staff.

Howe signed a new multi-year contract extension last season - which was only made public by Newcastle CEO Darren Eales on Tuesday - meaning the FA would have to pay significant compensation to prise him away from St James' Park.

Sky Sports News understands that Newcastle are confident the 46-year-old will remain in charge.

Newcastle United CEO Eales said: "Eddie's been an amazing manager at the club, he's committed to the club in the work that he's done and what he's shown and we're obviously committed to him.

"We had a multi-year extension last summer, we're on an exciting journey and as far as we're concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that, so from that perspective, there's nothing really I can add."

Sky Sports News has been told that Potter, who is also out of work, would be keen to talk to the FA about the possibility of becoming the next England manager.

Another name in the mix is current England U21 manager Lee Carsley - with the FA keen to include in its recruitment process, managers who have come through the ranks at St George's Park.

England are due to start their Nations League campaign in six weeks against the Republic of Ireland and they would like to have made an appointment by then.

Should that not happen, then an interim appointment will be made - with that increasingly looking like Carsley.

Bullingham said on Tuesday: "We have an interim solution in place if it is needed. We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won't be commenting further on our process until we appoint."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"[The next manager] will have to win a trophy to surpass what Gareth has achieved.

"Over the years we have had every type of manager - the fashionable, the international manager, best English managers, people who have come through the ranks with youth teams.

"There is no science in terms of what works and there are obvious contenders. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe will get mentioned and I think it will definitely be an English manager.

"Moving to St George's Park was to promote and develop English coaches. To take that away from an English manager and give to an international manager would be wrong.

"You can't dismiss Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, sensational managers like that but if we don't develop our own managers...

"English coaching has a long way to go to catch up with the other great nations and we have to work hard and put them in the biggest environments and toughest matches.

"Give them an opportunity."

