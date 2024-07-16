Gary Neville: Gareth Southgate's successor as England boss should be English
Sky Sports' Gary Neville: "There are obvious contenders. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe will get mentioned and I think it will definitely be an English manager. Moving to St George's Park was to promote and develop English coaches. To take that away from an English manager would be wrong"
Neville, speaking on Sky Sports News, was full of praise for Southgate's eight years in charge of the Three Lions, which included a run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and back-to-back Euros finals in 2020 and 2024, and believes an English manager should be appointed to build on the work done by Southgate.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
He has had an amazing time for eight years, surpassed the expectation of every England fan and deserved to call time on his own terms.
He has achieved incredible things on the pitch and also off the pitch. He has managed the politics, the club vs country rivalry. He has removed those barriers, but it has taken its toll.
'Southgate will be a tough act to follow'
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett takes a look at the possible names in the frame to replace Southgate as England manager
He has got honesty, he has got integrity, he is a fantastic person.
When he took the job, he was toying with whether to take it or not and it was an unspectacular appointment, but he is the manager with the most amount of tournament experience ever - Euro 96, the U21s.
Datawrapper
This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
He has learnt a lot from the past and I know those learnings will be left behind. He won't take the crown jewels, he is not that sort of person.
He will be a tough act to follow.
'What he's done with England is remarkable'
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Take a look back at the story of Southgate's time in charge as England manager
We couldn't go over the edge [and win a tournament] but that is nothing to be ashamed of.
He will get the respect, even more so if England don't qualify for tournaments or get knocked out in the group stages. We will be back there at some point in the future.
In terms of sustained success, what England have done under Southgate is remarkable. The players deserve credit as well.
Datawrapper
This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett takes a closer look at the possible reasons behind Gareth Southgate's decision to step down as England manager
Gareth was spinning plates in this tournament more than in others. There were signs players were getting caught in the weeds and taking criticism.
I wouldn't say there were fractures - you can't get to a final with fractures - but you could smell it and see in Gareth's face and players' faces things weren't quite right that were right in the past.
That might have contributed [to his departure].
What will Southgate's legacy be?
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
Former England forward Alan Smith says Southgate brought enjoyment and took the fear out of players performing in the national side
Gareth is right at the very top, apart from Sir Alf Ramsey who won the World Cup. If Gareth had won on Sunday, he would have been right up there with him. That is the one thing that will live with Gareth.
He has created one of the most successful periods in English football history.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
I know players are developed by clubs and academies and they should take credit, but you only get the respect you deserve as a nation when those players get to international football and start reaching semi-finals and finals.
I think English footballers are respected more around the world because of Gareth Southgate.
Datawrapper
This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.