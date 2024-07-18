Graham Potter 'ready' to return to football management amid reports he is a contender to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss

Graham Potter says he is "ready and really excited" about a return to football management, amid reports he is in contention to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss.

The former Chelsea, Brighton and Swansea boss has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 and has told Sky Sports News he has had talks with numerous clubs since then.

However, he refused to be drawn on speculation he could take charge of the national team.

"Today is not the day to speak about [the England vacancy]," Potter told Sky Sports News as he was awarded an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University.

"I'm proud of the job Gareth Southgate did. As an Englishman in football, I don't think there's anybody who has more respect than he has, how he conducted himself, him and his staff, qualifying for tournaments, going deep into tournaments, getting the country behind the team, he's done an amazing job. I'd like to wish him well, I hope he has a nice break, and wish him well for whatever he decides to do next."

Speaking about his time out of the game and why he is now ready to return to management, Potter said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

"I spoke to lots of teams and lots of clubs but it was recognising that journey [he had been on as a coach] was a long journey, a tough journey. Unless the right opportunity came along I wasn't rushing to go back into football. It had to be right for me.

"I spoke to a few clubs but it wasn't the right thing. It was important I was patient and waited for the right opportunity and took the time with the family to reflect and think about what I wanted to do. Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge.

"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. Moving three countries, with a young family and all that comes with being a football manager. It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It was a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Discussing what comes next in his career, Potter highlighted the unconventional rise he had in the game and how even his disappointing spell at Chelsea - where he lasted just seven months - had made him a better coach.

"If [what comes next is] anything like the previous 12 years I'll be delighted," he said. "Three promotions in Sweden, a major trophy in Sweden, qualification to the Europa League, through the Europa League with a team from the northern part of Sweden… Helping Swansea get back on their feet and then leaving Brighton in the place of fourth in the table with probably the best pound-for-pound squad in the league at the time was an incredible achievement by lots of people. If I could do that again I'd be very satisfied.

"I feel in a really good place, all the experiences I've had have made me a better person, a better coach. Good and bad. The Chelsea experience was a fantastic experience for me even though it didn't end how I wanted it to end. Now it's a case of onwards and upwards."

England's upcoming fixtures (all Nations League)

September 7: vs Republic of Ireland (a)

vs Republic of Ireland (a) September 10: vs Finland (h)

vs Finland (h) October 10: vs Greece (h)

vs Greece (h) October 13: vs Finland (a)

vs Finland (a) November 14: vs Greece (a)

vs Greece (a) November 17: vs Republic of Ireland (h)

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"[The next manager] will have to win a trophy to surpass what Gareth has achieved.

"Over the years we have had every type of manager - the fashionable, the international manager, best English managers, people who have come through the ranks with youth teams.

"There is no science in terms of what works and there are obvious contenders. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe will get mentioned and I think it will definitely be an English manager.

"Moving to St George's Park was to promote and develop English coaches. To take that away from an English manager and give it to an international manager would be wrong.

"You can't dismiss Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, sensational managers like that but if we don't develop our own managers...

"English coaching has a long way to go to catch up with the other great nations and we have to work hard and put them in the biggest environments and toughest matches.

"Give them an opportunity."