England player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Angel Gomes and Harry Kane impress as Lee Carsley wins again

Harry Kane netted twice on his 100th England appearance to lead Lee Carsley's side to a 2-0 win against Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

The interim Three Lions boss made it two wins from his first two games in charge of the national team on Tuesday evening thanks to a historic double from Kane at Wembley Stadium.

Here, Sky Sports rates the England players

Jordan Pickford - 6

The England goalkeeper was left untested for much of this fixture due to the lack of prowess from the Finnish forwards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Carsley was fairly adamant that Alexander-Arnold would be used as a right-back but he was given his usual green light to drift into midfield this evening, too.

The Liverpool defender threatened to create throughout the first half and it was his pass that dissected the Finland midfield to find Kane for the opener.

John Stones - 7

There was little to no defensive work for England to do in this fixture. However, Stones' ability in possession does add fluidity and balance to England as they build up from the back.

Having someone of his quality in the centre of defence is always useful and with the new-found freedom Carsley is allowing these players, he'll only grow in importance.

Ezri Konsa - 7

It's very early days in Konsa's international career - with this clash being just his eighth cap - but he's playing with the confidence of someone who has been part of the set-up for years.

Comfortable with stepping into midfield or covering positions around him, Konsa impressed up until the 50th minute when he appeared to roll his ankle while attempting to clear the ball.

Image: Ezri Konsa suffered an injury for England

He limped back onto the pitch to test the injury for the next 10 minutes, before being replaced by Levi Colwill on the hour mark.

Rico Lewis - 7

Played out of position - if there is such a thing for someone regularly coached by Pep Guardiola - and did well at left-back, albeit in a more central attacking role for much of the game.

He'll need to be tested more frequently on the defensive end before he can be considered the answer to England's prayers in this position.

Declan Rice - 6

He was left fairly red-faced having completely missed the ball while attempting to shoot in the first half, and his heart would have been in his mouth after being caught in possession outside his own area shortly after - if it wasn't for Finland's shot ballooning over the bar.

Kept things ticking along on both ends of the pitch and a midfield partnership with Angel Gomes looks like one that could function well.

Angel Gomes - 8

Such an intelligent player. Eyes in the back of his head and looked very comfortable in his first senior international start - bar an early error that kick-started a Finland counterattack.

Described as "neat and tidy" by Sky Sports' Roy Keane at half-time, he was also complimentary of his efforts on the defensive end.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Struggled to get involved, with the vast majority of England's threat stemming from the left wing. Did attempt to force his way into the fixture but looked tired as the game went on. Chelsea's Noni Madueke replaced him just before the 70th minute.

Image: Bukayo Saka against Finland

Jack Grealish - 8

For the second game in a row under Carsley, with the freedom that skyrocketed his price tag to £100m at Aston Villa, Grealish drifted into space and looked bright during this game.

Finland quickly identified Grealish, Anthony Gordon and Lewis as a problem and stagnating them became their main focus.

He's enjoying playing for Carsley - and is likely not taking it for granted after being left out of the Euro 2024 squad.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Another player who looks determined to make an early impression on the new boss. Gordon spoke openly about the lack of opportunities he had in Germany under the previous regime and he's shown them what they were missing in the last two fixtures.

Image: Anthony Gordon in action for England

Pace to burn running at the defence, shifting the ball onto either foot and constantly looking to create chances for his team-mates - the only thing missing was the end product tonight.

Regardless, the left-wing spot looks as if it is Gordon's to lose for now.

Harry Kane - 9

A man who looked absolutely desperate to score on his 100th England appearance. He thought he'd done exactly that in the first half, only to see his celebrations cut short due to his golden left boot protruding offside before his header found the back of the net.

Two vintage Kane finishes would follow shortly after and it was only right that he marked the historic evening in the only way he knows how, by scoring goals.

Subs

Levi Colwill (On for Konsa) - 6

Replacing the injured Konsa and wasn't called into action given the lack of threat from Finland.

Noni Madueke (On for Saka) - 7

Grabbed his first senior assist for England by setting Kane up for his second and looked confident at this level. Another decision from Carsley appears to have paid off.

Eberechi Eze (On Gordon) - 6

Had a golden opportunity to grab his first goal for England but was caught in two minds. He rifles that in if he's in the red and blue of Crystal Palace...

Marc Guehi (Off for Stones) - 6

Not called upon in this short cameo. We all know what Guehi offers but his defensive capabilities were not tested in this one.

Jarrod Bowen (Off for Kane) - 6

Always lively when he comes off the bench to represent England. Not given much time to make a lasting impact but should play a role in the future.

Manager

Lee Carsley - 8

It's early days in Carsley's interim reign of the national team but there are clear patterns of play being identified across the squad.

Finland did well to sap the speed and effervescence the likes of Gordon and Grealish showed against the Republic of Ireland but his side did not panic.

Rather than relying on singular moments of brilliance, it now appears more like a matter of time before England break the deadlock in games where their opponents sit back, which is a promising sign.

