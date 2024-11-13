Harry Kane: England captain expresses disappointment after nine withdrawals from Nations League squad

Harry Kane has revealed his disappointment with the number of withdrawals from the England squad this week, suggesting some England players have forgotten the importance of representing their country.

Nine players pulled out of England's squad to face Greece on Thursday and Republic of Ireland on Monday night.

Carsley, who is taking charge of his final camp before new boss Thomas Tuchel takes over, will be without a string of senior players after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden withdrew from the squad, with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite becoming the latest to drop out on Wednesday evening.

Following Branthwaite's withdrawal, Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was added to the squad.

Kane, who is training with the squad despite concerns of an injury keeping him out of the game against Greece, is frustrated to be without key players for a match they must win to stand a chance of automatic promotion in the Nations League.

Asked if there was one thing former manager Gareth Southgate put in place that senior players need to ensure is not lost, the striker said: "[Gareth] Southgate brought the joy to play for England back," said Kane.

"Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and that's the most important thing.

"I think England comes before anything. England comes before club, it is the most important thing as a professional footballer.

"Gareth was hot on that and he wasn't afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players."

Quizzed on whether he felt that might have drifted this week, Kane added: "It's a shame this week, obviously. It's a tough period of the season and maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit.

"I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. England comes before anything and any club situation."

Carsley not personally disrespected by withdrawals

Image: England interim head coach Lee Carsley says none of the current squad have spoken to him about the withdrawal issue

Speaking at a delayed press conference that began at 10.10pm in Athens, Carsley said: "The focus all camp has been on the players that are here. It is important that we make the most of this situation.

"With the amount of players that have pulled out, it gives other players the opportunity to be here. We're looking forward to the game."

Carsley says none of the current squad have spoken to him about the issue brought up by Kane and dismissed a suggestion club versus country situation is brewing.

"No, definitely not," he said. "With the amount of pull-outs we've had in this window, historically it has been like that in the past. November has always been a challenging window.

"The culture and environment that Gareth, Steve [Holland] and the rest of the staff has created has made it a really positive environment.

"The players who are currently here fully deserve to be here and are ready for the game tomorrow [Thursday]."

Asked if he found the withdrawals personally disrespectful, Carsley said: "No, not at all.

"Look at the players we've brought in. It is really a proud moment for them. The focus is on the players that are here, not the ones that aren't."

Anthony Gordon, who sat alongside Carsley at the pre-match press conference, shook off a knock of his own to join up with England.

"I think whatever is my current team, the one I'm playing for right now, is what's most important to me because that's what's in front of me and that's the challenge ahead," the Newcastle forward said.

Merson: Country always before club - it's the pinnacle of any player's career

Paul Merson on England's squad withdrawals:

"Rice wasn't fit, Saka came off with about 10 to 15 minutes to go and it was probably a must-win game for Arsenal at the time. Palmer wasn't fit, you see him hobbling after," Sky Sports pundit Merson told Sky Sports News.

"So it is a bit about timing as well. And the circumstances, obviously the manager's last game, the new manager ain't there, so we could put all this stuff together and you put two and two together and come up with five.

"But, again, this is a big football match. We need to win this football match to get back at the big table with the big nations, because otherwise we're going to end up playing these games again and that's where you get withdrawals as well at the same time.

"It's always country [ahead of your club]. This is what you play for, you play for your clubs to get recognition to play for your country. The pinnacle of football is to play for your country.

"We live in a footballing nation and the amount of footballers that start playing football from a young age to get to the top and then to get picked for your country, where you can only pick 22 players, is the beginning and end all.

"So, for me, it's always the country. You play well for your club to make sure you can play for your country and that's what it's all about for me."

'I'm a big England fan' - Rogers ready to show what he can do

Image: Morgan Rogers training with England

A player that has benefitted from the spate of withdrawals from Carsley's squad is Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, who earned a promotion from the U21 squad.

Rogers admits getting his first England senior call-up is a "pinch-me" moment but believes he can hit even bigger heights.

Rogers has enjoyed quite the rise over the last 12 months, having left Middlesbrough for Aston Villa last January for £15m.He was thrown straight into the first team at Villa Park and helped his new club achieve Champions League qualification for the first time before again excelling this season as Unai Emery's men enjoyed an impressive start.

"Obviously, I'm a big England fan, so I watched all the internationals growing up. So playing with these players now is a pinch-me moment," he said.

"But I'm just really excited to learn what it's all about and to show what I'm about at the same time.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment. I think I'm playing pretty well, but I know there's obviously still work to do and work to improve on.

"I'm so thankful and grateful I'm here, now I can say that I've finally been called up and it's a great honour.

Image: Rogers celebrates after equalising for Aston Villa at Fulham

"I think I just try and push myself every day and see what new levels I can reach.

"I've probably surprised myself at times, maybe this season, with how well I've done, but I've always had that confidence and that belief in myself that I can get to this level and maintain it.

"It's more about maintaining my consistency, keep it going, and hopefully I can get better and better and just keep improving."

Branthwaite withdraws from England squad

Branthwaite has became the ninth player to withdraw from England's final squad of the year.

Branthwaite was among five players brought into the squad but the Everton centre-back has had to sit out training and now withdrawn.

Quansah stepped up from the England Under-21s for Tuesday and Wednesday's training sessions, with the uncapped Liverpool defender now replacing him.

Carsley said: "Jarrad stayed behind. Jarell has replaced him, so great opportunity for him.

"Jarrad had a slight issue that he's had in the past, so we were never going to take any chances with him. Again it's a good opportunity for Jarell."

An Everton club statement on Branthwaite said: "Jarrad Branthwaite has withdrawn from the England squad as a precautionary measure to return to Everton for treatment on a minor groin issue.

"The Blues defender sustained the niggle during the goalless draw at West Ham United on Saturday and, as a result, England interim manager Lee Carsley confirmed in his press conference on Wednesday evening that Branthwaite has left the Three Lions squad to undergo treatment with Everton's medical team at Finch Farm."

England are back in Nations League action - but what do these matches mean and why won't Thomas Tuchel be involved?

