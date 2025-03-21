England 2-0 Albania: Thomas Tuchel's team assessed after World Cup qualifier win at Wembley

It took just three minutes of the Thomas Tuchel era to show signs of a new mindset, a changed perspective - and a new era starting.

Phil Foden took the ball in the Albania half, played a backwards pass and England's new manager turned his back in frustration towards his bench.

Possession was maintained but a chance to penetrate was wasted. That may have been accepted in the old regime, it will not be in this one.

It perhaps summed up the game - and even England's current situation. This team still has issues, some old habits to iron out and the sluggish feel of Wembley - quiet throughout and with huge empty spaces at full-time - showed there is more for the German to do to bring the more expansive England that he appears to have promised.

But alongside that Foden moment, there are signs that Tuchel and the 'win now mentality' that surrounds his England job at the moment is what this team needs.

"We had clear ideas of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play," said Jude Bellingham at full-time, in what may have been a pointed comment to Gareth Southgate's previous regime. England appeared in control, that was not always the case - even in games like this - under the last permanent manager.

The first piece of evidence of that came in the press. England looked much more aggressive off the ball - their first chance of the game, a half-chance for Harry Kane in the box, came from counter-pressing immediately after losing the ball.

Image: Jude Bellingham spoke positively about the direction Tuchel has given in the England camp

Tuchel was a quiet figure for most of the first half - particularly in the first 15 minutes which failed to get going - but he was frantic in applause every time that press forced Albania into errors.

It is one of the key principles of the German's philosophy. With Declan Rice, Curtis Jones, Kyle Walker and Bellingham all starting the game with that sharp, pressing attitude, it was a major positive.

And it helped England's domination, who completed the most passes in a first half since data records began. The Three Lions had 88 per cent possession before Albania's first chance of the game.

That chance - a looped cross onto Jordan Pickford's crossbar - came with England already 1-0 up, their opener coming via new hero Myles Lewis-Skelly. This was a teenager playing England Under-19s football as recently as October - and Arsenal Under-23s action last September. Now a full international hero under the arch.

England manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Myles Lewis-Skelly after the 18-year-old scored on his debut and shared why he thought Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden struggled in the Three Lions' opening World Cup qualifier against Albania.

"He is fearless," said his Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice after the game. So was the manager to spot him, promote him two age groups to the seniors, pick him for the Wembley lights and get his reward.

"He was amazing in camp. Full of confidence, full of humour - such an open character," said Tuchel of England's new teenage star. "He was decisive and opened the game for us."

Tuchel's good eye was also evident in another debutant, Dan Burn. The England manager admitted last week he was surprised Burn had not been called up much earlier in his career, his words backed up by a solid display from the Newcastle man - effective in both boxes, and denied another Wembley magic moment by the crossbar in the first half.

Tuchel says he wants to learn more about his England squad but he has a good idea already. Ezri Konsa's selection over Marc Guehi was justified by a last-ditch tackle to deny Albania a second-half equaliser. Curtis Jones did not look out of place.

The only downside to England's game was the output out wide. Foden's wait for an England goal involvement extended to 17 games and while Marcus Rashford looked sharp, if the Aston Villa forward is not scoring or creating - what else does he bring?

Image: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden's displays were the downside to England's performance

Bukayo Saka's return cannot come soon enough in that regard, with Anthony Gordon's hip injury a blow to the reserve options.

"Both of our wingers were not as impactful as normally they can be, as they normally are in club football," said Tuchel.

"We lacked a bit of runs off the ball, not enough passing and dribbling. Not enough driving with the ball. Not aggressive enough towards goal.

"Individually, we can have more impact from the wingers." It showed a small sense of ruthlessness from Tuchel to call out two individuals after game one. Perhaps this is the England we are set to see.

This is just one game, some will claim it's only Albania. But this already felt like Tuchel's team.

"Welcome to the Home of Football" read the banner to Tuchel as he emerged from the Wembley tunnel for the first time.

Tuchel has shown enough signs of improvement, even after one game, to make himself feel at home - the next question is whether he can bring football there.