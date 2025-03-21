England 2-0 Albania: Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane give Thomas Tuchel winning start in charge of Three Lions

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane scored to give new England boss Thomas Tuchel a winning start with a 2-0 victory against Albania at Wembley in their opening World Cup qualifier.

Lewis-Skelly cooled any early nerves with an ice-cold finish just 20 minutes into his England debut. The 18-year-old was handed his first England cap in his maiden call-up to the senior side.

Captain Kane made sure of victory with a fine touch and an even finer finish late on in the second half. Their goals give England a three-point launchpad in Group K of World Cup qualifying.

Lewis-Skelly's club teammate, Declan Rice called his display a "fearless" one when talking to ITV after the game.

"I knew he was going to play like that tonight because of the confidence he has," Rice added.

It was that "confidence" that allowed Lewis-Skelly, who was joined in the starting XI by the returning Marcus Rashford and fellow debutant Dan Burn, to convert a Jude Bellingham needle-threaded pass after 20 minutes to give Wembley life.

Bellingham, seemingly involved in all of England's good play, came close when he stooped to head home a Walker cross. While it was saved, the bigger chance fell to Kane who saw his follow-up blocked in the area. The resulting corner almost wrote the evening's headline when Burn's header clattered the bar, five days after he nodded Newcastle into the lead in their Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

England player ratings: England: Pickford (6), Walker (7), Konsa (6), Burn (6), Lewis-Skelly (8), Rice (7), Bellingham (8), Jones (6), Foden (6), Rashford (7), Kane (6)



Subs: Bowen (6), Gordon (6), Rogers (5), Henderson (n/a), James (n/a)



Player of the Match: Lewis-Skelly

In control, England limited Albania to very little in the first period, with the visitors' only real opportunity gifted to them as Jordan Pickford and Burn unconvincingly cleared a hopeful lofted ball that landed on the bar.

Tuchel's side started the second half strongly. Kane came close when he glanced a header wide from a Rashford cross but unfazed by the England display, Armando Broja's introduction gave the home side something to think about.

The Everton man, on loan from Chelsea, picked out his teammate Kristjan Asslani with a neat pass only for Ezri Konsa to get back and thwart the danger emphatically with a last-ditch challenge.

Image: Harry Kane scored his 70th England goal to ensure victory

However, Kane's 70th England goal in the 77th minute was enough to pierce any growing Albanian ambition. Tuchel, who last won at Wembley as Chelsea boss in 2022, will lead England back out under the Arch on Monday against Latvia as their campaign to qualify for the World Cup continues.

Tuchel: Hopefully the win gives us confidence to get better

Image: Thomas Tuchel led his side to a win in his first game in charge of England

England boss Thomas Tuchel:

"It was exciting. A bit nervous before. It was a fantastic evening, perfect evening and temperature to play football. We had a good week ahead of the match and a great experience.

"We wanted to increase the rhythm and the risks in the second half, have one more player in the defensive line. But we were not disciplined enough in the structure. It slowed our game down, not so well organised to control counter-attacks. The second goal, the game was over.

"It's a difficult opponent, unorthodox style. We saw them in the form of the Euros, where Spain, Croatia and Italy struggled in the group stage. We saw this opponent today. Hopefully, it gives us confidence to get better."

How Sky Sports reacted to Tuchel's first win in charge of England

Rashford and Foden must do better as Tuchel's team gets the job done

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett at Wembley Stadium:

"A winning start for Tuchel, but not the storming, high-octane football he says he wants.

"Lewis-Skelly is the highlight, on his goal-scoring debut, and Dan Burn, the other debutant, can be delighted with his night's work too.

"Rashford and Foden were disappointing and will need to do more to convince the manager they are worthy of a starting spot, in the most competitive position in this England side.

"Kane did what Kane does. We should never take him for granted. When he is gone, he will be sorely missed.

Clear signs of Tuchel style but food for thought after bow

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at Wembley Stadium:

"The positives? England won, of course.

"But there are also clear principles of play from England's new manager. The pressing seems better, even after one game. Chances are being made. Kane looks very active.

"Tuchel also shows he has an eye. Lewis-Skelly and Burn had very good debuts - this feels like his team even more.

Image: Dan Burn hit the crossbar on his England debut

"The negatives? Wide options seem the big one. Foden and Rashford seemed passive and were the first to be hooked off. At this rate, Saka's return cannot come soon enough if England want to be more threatening."

How you reacted to Tuchel's first win

Jp35: "Good win against a team that are hard to break down. A win is a win!"

Billy D: "Not the best game of football to watch but let's give Thomas Tuchel a chance."

Liam: "Same old England! When we play a good team we will get beat!"

L: "Hard to judge these sort of games but a positive start. Seemed quicker in our play. Job done for match one."

Simon C: "Lot of huff and puff. Liked the work rate. Lot to be positive about but got to remember the quality of opposition."

