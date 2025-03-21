England vs Albania: Morgan Rogers likely to make first start for Three Lions in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge

It looks increasingly likely that Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers will earn his first England start on Friday, in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

Rogers has played right wing in three of Villa's last four games, and may well feature in the same role at Wembley in the World Cup qualifier against Albania, in the absence of Bukayo Saka.

Sources believe Kyle Walker is leading the race to be England's right-back against Albania, ahead of Tino Livramento and Reece James, in what would be his 94th cap.

Image: England right-back Kyle Walker has 93 caps for his country

Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are expected to form the experienced core through the centre of the pitch.

Tuchel is only telling his players the starting line-up on matchday, in contrast to Gareth Southgate, who would inform the group of his XI the night before a game.

Rogers made his first England appearances as a sub in the Nations League games against Greece and Republic of Ireland in November. The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive season with Villa, with seven goals and four assists in the Premier League, as well as three strikes in the Champions League.

His preferred position would be as a No10 but Bellingham is likely to take on that role.

Livramento may miss out on the right-back position to Walker but is in contention to play at left-back with Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Aaron Ramsdale, Jarell Quansah and Morgan Gibbs-White have been left out of the matchday squad of 23 after being included in Tuchel's 26-player squad which has been training this week. They will remain with the group for Monday's World Cup qualifier with Latvia.

England squad to face Albania

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).