Jude Bellingham: Thomas Tuchel's mission to find structure for Real Madrid midfielder in England side

Thomas Tuchel says his mission is to build a team around Jude Bellingham which brings the best out of one of England’s top players.

After being named Gareth Southgate's permanent successor in October, Tuchel began life in charge of the Three Lions with a World Cup qualification victory against Albania on Friday night.

England's all-time top scorer Harry Kane's 70th England goal complemented Lewis-Skelly's fine opener as the Arsenal youngster met a beautiful, defence-splitting Bellingham pass with a smart finish.

Tuchel knows the Real Madrid midfielder is "key" to England's success, but feels the 21-year-old hasn't always been able to fully show his brilliance for the Three Lions.

"He's a key player for us and will be a key player," the new England head coach said. "It's now our job to find the structure and the space to make the most of him."

Bellingham was outstanding in Tuchel's first game against Albania.

The pass to set up Lewis-Skelly for the opening goal was sublime and twice he was denied a goal himself because of good saves by Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

However, Tuchel is worried that England could become too reliant on their talisman.

"He had some highlight moments but sometimes it felt that maybe he was trying to do too much," Tuchel added.

"I think that he is always ready to give everything. I think we need to help him within a structure that he can play more economically and still have the same impact, or maybe even more impact.

"We need to make sure that the leaders, the main players, the key players walk into the same direction and play in the same rhythm and help each other out, and play a little bit more disciplined maybe, to save some energy for the decisive moments."

Tuchel has already told his players he wants them to be more honest and more critical of one another, in order to raise the standards and give England that extra edge which he feels can help them win the World Cup in 2026.

Bellingham is one of, if not the most vocal of players in the England side, and Tuchel doesn't want to change that.

In fact, he's called on the rest of the squad to be better communicators both on and off the pitch.

Bellingham was sent off by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero last month when Madrid drew 1-1 with Osasuna. The referee said in his report that Bellingham had sworn at him.

Tuchel is mindful that Bellingham needs to be in control of his emotions, but he is adamant that he does not want to lose any of the 21-year-old's passion or desire to win.

"It seems that he talks to his senior players, teammates, the referee… and coaches, I'm sure.

"Yes, the referee, he loves to talk to the referee and the linesman. He is a very emotional player once he's on the pitch and I think you just see that he hates to lose and he does everything that it takes, and he expresses himself, and you see just the hunger and the desire to win.

"Sometimes I think he will keep this hunger and learn to channel the emotions a little bit and that's never a problem.

"It's good to have him as he is and we will try to make the most out of it because, like I said, for me he's a key player for us."

'We had a clear idea of how we wanted to play' England forward Jude Bellingham after the victory over Albania:



"It was a pretty good performance.



"We had clear ideas of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play. We tried to stick to that as much as possible even when it is difficult when you play against a team that sits so low.



"It's so compact and at times the game takes you a different way because you want to get on the ball and try to move them around, but generally we stuck to the plan really well.



"We had a really good week of training and it's a good win to start the new era."

Tuchel ponders changes for Latvia

Meanwhile, Tuchel is ready to rotate against Latvia on Monday as the new England boss looks to juggle tired legs and make the most of his limited opportunities with the players.

Anthony Gordon, who came off the bench against Albania, is a major doubt due to a hip issue that is being scanned on Saturday, when players will only need to worry about recovery as Tuchel refocuses on the next task.

Asked if he is looking at rotation against Latvia, Tuchel said: "Yeah. I think we had some heavy legs.

"I felt us even a little bit tired, so we will take the opportunity, of course, to check who's available and we have some good, good players on the bench, who came on today or did not even play, so we have our options.

"But I have full trust in all 22 players, plus four goalkeepers, and from there we go.

"We have a full day of recovery for everyone (on Saturday). Everyone deserves that because everyone trained at a high level and played the match now together, so tomorrow's a recovery day and Sunday we take care about Monday."

70 not out - Kane determined to stretch England goal record further

England's record goalscorer Kane is still hungry for more after netting for the 70th time on Friday.

The 31-year-old continued his remarkable scoring record for his country, bringing up the landmark goal in his 104th appearance.

Kane said before the game he felt people were "bored" by his goalscoring prowess, but warned there is plenty more to come.

"I'm just really happy. That was taken a little bit out of context," he said.

"I know fans appreciate everything I do and love to see me out there in an England shirt.

"It's almost 10 years since my England debut and I enjoy it as much as my first camp. I love being here, I love being at Wembley.

"I feel comfortable in this team and in this environment. Number 70, it's a great achievement to hit, but hopefully a few more to come."