England player ratings: Noni Madueke, Marc Guehi and Morgan Rogers shine in Serbia thrashing

Jordan Pickford - 7

A bystander for most of the game. One loose pass almost put Elliot Anderson in trouble but Serbia only managed three shots and none of them were on target, making it an easy night for England's No 1.

Reece James - 7

An effective outlet on England's right flank, as he was in the win over Andorra. The Chelsea full-back had more touches than any other player at the time of his second-half withdrawal for Djed Spence. Sent in some dangerous crosses and defended well.

Ezri Konsa - 8

Preferred to Dan Burn at centre-back and justified his selection emphatically. Reacted smartly to dispatch his first international goal for England's third and looked assured in and out of possession throughout, underlining his starting credentials.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for England after a 5-0 win over Serbia

Marc Guehi - 8

A superb display from the Crystal Palace centre-back, who shook off a groin issue and ended the night with a goal and an assist. The assist, for his centre-back partner, was fortuitous but it was one of three chances created by him over the course of the game and his goal, from Declan Rice's free-kick, was well-taken.

Tino Livramento - 7

Handed only his second senior start for England following Myles Lewis-Skelly's omission and looked comfortable. Kept Andrija Zivkovic quiet on Serbia's right and used the ball well.

Elliot Anderson - 8

Kept his place at the base of midfield after an impressive debut against Andorra and continued in the same vein. A rare loose pass gave Serbia an early chance to break but he was assured otherwise. Fed Morgan Rogers to release Noni Madueke for the second goal.

Declan Rice - 8

Provided more evidence of his set-piece prowess by setting up Harry Kane's goal with an outswinging corner and laying on Marc Guehi's with an inswinging free-kick. Should have scored himself but didn't manage to find the net despite racking up seven shots. Snuffed out danger on several occasions in the first half.

Morgan Rogers - 8

Given the nod over Eberechi Eze and produced an eye-catching display. Didn't see as much of the ball as he might have liked in the first half but still managed to impact the game, setting up Madueke's goal with a superb flick and going on to create more chances than any other player, with five.

Image: England's Noni Madueke celebrates with Morgan Rogers

Noni Madueke - 8

Another excellent performance from a player who continues to look at home at international level. His speed and directness caused Serbia problems right from the start of the game and he took his first England goal superbly before making way for Jarrod Bowen.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Selected ahead of Marcus Rashford on England's left and had some bright moments when cutting inside. Tested Djordje Petrovic on several occasions, with one shot forcing the parry which allowed Konsa to score England's third. Worked hard off the ball.

Image: Serbia's Kosta Nedeljkovic and England's Anthony Gordon in action

Harry Kane - 8

Faced criticism for his performance in England's 2-0 win over Andorra but responded with international goal number 74, his precise header bouncing in off the post from Rice's delivery for England's opener. Also forced the foul which led to Nikola Milenkovic's red card.

Substitutes

Djed Spence - 6

A satisfying moment for the 25-year-old as he replaced James for his England debut.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Appeared determined to make a point after replacing Gordon in the second half, forcing a save from Petrovic then coolly converting his penalty for England's fifth goal.

Image: Marcus Rashford converted a penalty for England's fifth goal

Jarrod Bowen - 7

A bright cameo from the West Ham forward.

Ollie Watkins - 7

Won the penalty converted by Rashford after replacing Kane.

Jordan Henderson - 6

A late run-out as England's last substitute after coming on for Rice.

Tuchel's verdict: 'Teamwork in its purest form'

England head coach Thomas Tuchel:

"We were very strong. I think it was teamwork in its purest form. We helped each other out, we had the right intensity in the right moments.

"We put the work in to not allow one shot on target for a strong home team. If you want to do this, you need to support each other, you need to play disciplined and keep the intensity up.

"This is what we did and the players did excellent, so full credit to the team.

"I told you before, we had a brilliant week from start to finish and this was proof of it. There's never a perfect performance, but for today it was a very, very good performance.

"I'm just glad for the players that they could show to the fans, who were excellent by the way, and to you guys and our fans at home what they're capable of and how this team worked together and was together in this camp.

"That's what I'm most happy for and it was a very good performance with a perfect result.

"That's exactly what we needed. I said yesterday I have a feeling that this game and this occasion will bring out the best in us. I feel that I had a point."