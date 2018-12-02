Alex McLeish says Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying group has no pushovers

1:28 Scotland manager Alex McLeish says there are no pushovers in their Euro 2020 qualifying group. Scotland manager Alex McLeish says there are no pushovers in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish is expecting an improved performance when his side meet Belgium again in next year's Euro 2020 qualifying group.

The Scots were easily beaten by Roberto Martinez's side in a friendly game in September, but responded with a 2-0 Nations League win against Albania just three days later.

McLeish's side ended 2018 with back-to-back wins to secure a Euro 2020 play-off spot in March 2020 by finishing top of their Nations League group and earned promotion to Group B of the competition.

However, that play-off will not be needed if they can finish in the top two of their qualifying group with Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

"It is a tough group," said McLeish. "We can't say there are any pushovers in there. San Marino will be seen as the tailenders but they will be organised.

"Every game is a challenge for us. What we have to build on is great performances over the last two games and we have to take that confidence forward.

"Belgium are a great side and they wiped the floor with us at Hampden Park but we gifted them three goals.

"We learned a lot in that game because when we played Albania three days later we played a great game.

"Despite the defeat [against Belgium] it gave us a lot of confidence and I believe we will be even more improved next time we play them."