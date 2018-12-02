England draw Czech Republic and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying

0:41 Manager Gareth Southgate says there is 'tremendous competition for places' in the England squad ahead of their Euro 2020 campaign. Manager Gareth Southgate says there is 'tremendous competition for places' in the England squad ahead of their Euro 2020 campaign.

England will face the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying Group A - after Gareth Southgate's team were the first country to be drawn out on Sunday morning.

Northern Ireland will take on heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands in Group C, as well as Estonia and Belarus.

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy saw his team drawn in Group D alongside Switzerland, Denmark - who beat the Irish in a play-off for a 2018 World Cup place - Georgia and Gibraltar.

Alex McLeish's Scotland team will take on World Cup semi finalists Belgium

Ryan Giggs' Wales side were placed in Group E with World Cup finalists Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

And Scotland will tackle the World Cup semi-finalists Belgium and hosts Russia in Group I, plus Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The Republic of Ireland were originally drawn in the tough-looking Group C - but had to be moved to Group D because a maximum of two host association teams could be drawn in the same group.

To celebrate the tournament's 60-year anniversary, Euro 2020 will take place in 12 different cities, stretching from Bilbao in Spain to Baku in Azerbaijan, with the final to be held at Wembley.

The top two teams from each group qualify automatically but, unlike in previous tournaments, the play-offs to decide the four other spots will be contested between the most successful teams from the four divisions of the Nations League, who have not already qualified.

Manager Ryan Giggs and Wales have a pair of dates with World Cup finalists Croatia in Euro 2020 qualifying

The new format offers a potential back door for any top side that struggles in qualifying, while also handing the leading minnows from the lowest division - Kosovo, Georgia, Belarus and Macedonia - a chance at the last qualification place.

No team will qualify automatically as hosts, although every host country that qualifies will be guaranteed two home games in the group phase.

Group A: England *, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo *

Group B: Portugal *, Ukraine* Serbia *, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands *, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus *

Group D: Switzerland *, Denmark* Republic of Ireland, Georgia *, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden *, Norway *, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia *, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland *, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina *, Finland *, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Teams with * have secured a play-off position due to UEFA Nations League