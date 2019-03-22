John Collins says Scotland lack strength and depth after Kazakhstan defeat

0:54 Many have called Scotland's 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan the worst defeat in their history and John Collins believes manager Alex McLeish is under huge pressure Many have called Scotland's 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan the worst defeat in their history and John Collins believes manager Alex McLeish is under huge pressure

John Collins believes Scotland, who are without a number of experienced players through injury, lack strength and depth.

Scotland got their European Qualifiers off to a humiliating start as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Astana Arena on Thursday against Kazakhstan, ranked 117th in the world.

Collins was part of the last Scotland side to qualify for a major tournament, scoring against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup, and thinks the current squad is lacking quality.

"We don't have the strength and depth when our key players are out. Steven Fletcher's playing well, scoring goals for Sheffield Wednesday - he's out," the former midfielder told Sky Sports News.

Frustrated Scotland manager Alex McLeish watches on in Astana

"Leigh Griffiths, when he's fit, is scoring goals and is a threat. Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson too are top-class defenders but are both out. Ryan Fraser's also out.

"So when these good players, who play week-in, week-out for their clubs, aren't playing for Scotland, and we go down a level to our second or third-choice players, we don't have that strength and depth like England have."

Scotland's next game comes against the world's lowest-ranked team in San Marino, live on Sky Sports, but with the squad stretched due to injury, Collins suggested the game could be a good chance to select some youngsters.

Highlights of the Scotland's European Qualifier opener against Kazakhstan

"Are we developing enough technically-gifted, physically-good football players that the national players can pick from? The answer is probably no," added Collins.

"The results tell you that we're not producing enough good quality players, so we've got to continue to look at youth development and how can we strive to get better."