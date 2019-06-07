Liverpool's success can benefit Scotland, says Steve Clarke

0:57 Steve Clarke says he hopes not to 'burst into tears' on the night of his first game as Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he hopes not to 'burst into tears' on the night of his first game as Scotland manager

Steve Clarke is hoping Scotland can benefit from the success of Champions League-winner Andy Robertson when they play Cyprus in their European Qualifier on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.45pm.

The Liverpool left-back arrived late at the Scotland camp after celebrating the Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid last Saturday night.

Ahead of his first game in charge of the national side, Clarke revealed the captain's arrival was met with enthusiasm from the whole squad.

"They received him with a warm round of applause when he walked into the dining room, when we were all sitting having our dinner," said Clarke.

"It was great to have him there. Obviously, a massive achievement for Andy and hopefully the lads can feed off that."

Former Scotland defender Clarke also noted other successes in his squad: "There has been a few in the group who had successful seasons, the Celtic lads, Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa) have all finished the season feeling good about themselves.

"Hopefully we can get that into the whole squad and carry that forward as a group of players."

Clarke is preparing for the first game of a double-header which also includes a trip to group favourites Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday night.

Scotland began their campaign with a shock 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino, which led to the departure of Alex McLeish and former Kilmarnock boss Clarke stepping in as manager.

Clarke says he is "very much" looking forward to his first game as boss of Scotland but is hoping a proud occasion does not become too emotional.

"I said before about it being the pinnacle of my career and standing out there in front of the supporters as manager as the national team will be an emotional occasion for me," he said.

"Hopefully I don't burst into tears."