Shelley Kerr could coach a top-level men's side, says Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro

Shelley Kerr has been in charge of Scotland since 2017

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr has the qualities to coach a top-level men's side, according to Arsenal Women's head coach Joe Montemurro.

Kerr has guided Scotland to their first ever Women's World Cup where they were narrowly beaten by England in their opening game.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Women's World Cup Podcast, Montemurro said: "I think she's definitely got the qualities and the base to coach any level of football and if it is successful it will be a fantastic story.

"It depends on the environment, it depends on where, it depends on the outlook of the organisation that she goes too. There's a lot of factors - it's not a simple answer to say yes the transition will be easy."

Kerr, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, is no stranger to the men's game. In 2014, she became the first woman to manage a senior men's team in Britain when she took charge of Stirling University in the Lowland League - the fifth tier of Scottish football.

Arsenal Women's head coach Joe Montemurro is impressed by the job Shelley Kerr has done with Scotland

Former Scotland forward Suzanne Winters played alongside Kerr for the national team and is also confident she can manage at the higher levels of the men's game.

"Shelley is phenomenal - what she knows on and off the pitch," said Winters. "She's proved that in Scotland.

"She took Stirling Uni very far - the men's team. So Shelley is capable of anything but I think this is where her heart is, taking the women's national team and she's doing exceptionally well."

Scotland face Japan in their second group game of the World Cup on Friday afternoon and Winters thinks Kerr will take heart from her side's second-half performance against England.

England manager Phil Neville shakes hands with Shelley Kerr after their World Cup group game

"I think she'll be proud they finished the game well," added Winters. "I think if we had just got the goal slightly earlier then we would've pushed and got another goal for the draw.

"It was great we took England right to the wire. She'll be proud of the girls and the second half performance."