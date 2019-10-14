Andrew Robertson hopes Scotland can 'kick on' after 6-0 win over San Marino

Andrew Robertson says Scotland will take confidence from their positive performance against San Marino

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson hopes their 6-0 thrashing of San Marino can act as a springboard as they look to build momentum ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs.

John McGinn scored a first half hat-trick at Hampden Park and goals from Lawrence Shankland, Stuart Findlay and Stuart Armstrong saw Steve Clarke's side return to winning ways following a run of four consecutive Group I defeats in their European Qualifiers.

Liverpool defender Robertson was delighted with how they performed on a wet night in Glasgow, regardless of their opponents' status as 210th - and bottom - of the FIFA men's world rankings.

1:26 Scotland must take 'belief and momentum' from their last two qualifiers to ready themselves for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March, says Billy Dodds Scotland must take 'belief and momentum' from their last two qualifiers to ready themselves for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March, says Billy Dodds

"Only time will tell but I really hope that now we can kick on from this performance," he said.

"I know it's only against San Marino and I'm sure a lot of people - the negative people - will say that but it wasn't about our opponents, it was about how we went about our business and I thought we did it brilliantly.

"When you have a fragile squad and a squad that's low on confidence then it's always tough. Hopefully this result will kick all of us on.

"It's not been easy but we knew we had a chance to put 100 per cent in and put a performance in.

"It didn't matter if it was 1-0 or 6-0. For us it was about the performance."

3:58 Highlights from Group I in the 2020 European Qualifier between Scotland and San Marino Highlights from Group I in the 2020 European Qualifier between Scotland and San Marino

Robertson admitted things have been difficult for Scotland following defeats in the double-headers against Russia and Belgium but insists the players knew how to cope and was pleased with how they bounced back.

"None of us like losing but maybe as captain it maybe falls on me a bit more and that's fine," he added.

"Look, it has been tough, don't get me wrong, but all footballers are made in a different way to the normal person - we know how to deal with this.

"I'm no different to that. I play at a top club where if you put in a bad performance you get criticised and it's no different here.

"It has been tough but it's about kicking on from that and luckily we got the result that hopefully can really kick us on now."