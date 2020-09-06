Czech Republic: Scotland opponents call up two capped players in new squad

Czech Republic have announced a new squad for their Nations League game against Scotland with only two capped players called up to the 24-man team.

The Czech representative has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with a backroom staff member testing positive, which forced West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Roma striker Patrik Schick to self-isolate.

UEFA insisted the game in Olomouc on Monday night, live on Sky Sports, will go ahead as scheduled after the Czech Republic created confusion on Friday night when it announced the game had been called off.

The incident forced coach David Holoubek to call up a new squad, consisting entirely of debutants apart from 36-year-old Roman Hubnik and 30-year-old Stanislav Tecl.

Sigma Olomouc defender Hubnik has 29 appearances for the Czechs, his last call-up coming four years ago in the 2016 European Championships as they came last in their group with Turkey, Croatia and Spain.

Slavia Prague striker Tecl only has five appearances for the Czech senior team and is recalled to the squad two years after his last appearance in a 5-1 friendly defeat against Russia.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Adam Karabec could break the record as the youngest player in Czech Republic's history set by Adam Hlozek on Friday.

Despite the lack of experience, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was keen to stress that the new Czech squad will still have quality.

He said: "It is the same build-up for us. Obviously a new-look Czech Republic team.

"We have a list of names that I believe is the official squad and myself and the analysts are working our way through so we know what position they play in and how they are.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke urged his players to be wary of Czech Republic's new-look side

"What I will say is they will be a good level because they are playing in the top flight in the Czech Republic which is a good level."

Czech Republic opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win in Slovakia on Friday, while Scotland kicked off their own with a draw against Israel at Hampden Park.

Czech Republic opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win in Slovakia on Friday, while Scotland kicked off their own with a draw against Israel at Hampden Park.