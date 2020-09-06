Nations League on Sky: Scotland's game against Czech Republic goes ahead after 'cancellation'
Scotland and Northern Ireland are in Nations League action on Monday, live on Sky Sports.
- The Nations League returns: What's at stake?
Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead despite confusion
Czech Republic vs Scotland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
Team news - Czech Republic: Following the Czech Republic's 3-1 away win over Slovakia on Friday night, the Czech FA declared their second group fixture against the Scots had been called off. This followed West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Roma striker Patrik Schick being told to self-isolate following contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.
However, after UEFA insisted on Saturday that the match would ahead, the Czech FA confirmed that they will have "new players and staff members" representing the country.
Team news - Scotland: Steve Clarke hinted in his pre-match press conference that there will be changes for Scotland as they look to build on their 1-1 draw against Israel, with a different formation also a possibility.
Player watch: New QPR signing Lyndon Dykes made an impressive international debut against Israel and could be in line for another start. Oliver Burke replaced the former Livingston striker as a substitute and has been linked with a move to Sheffield United.
First win for Baraclough?
Northern Ireland vs Norway - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Team news - Northern Ireland: Jonny Evans is available for selection after he he missed the draw against Romania for personal reasons. Jamal Lewis, subject of a bid from Newcastle, has remained with the squad and not left the camp despite the transfer development.
However, Stuart Dallas sat out training on Sunday along with Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis is suspended after his red card in Bucharest while Jordan Jones and Matty Kennedy have both returned to their clubs with knocks.
New manager Ian Baraclough will be aiming for his first victory in Belfast with Northern Ireland's last international win coming in a friendly game away to the Czech Republic in October 2019, which the visitors won 3-2.
Team news - Norway: Crystal Palace outcast Alexander Sorloth could come into the XI as Norway look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Austria last time out. Martin Linnes and Markus Henriksen could also feature in the starting XI.
Player watch: Newcastle target Jamal Lewis played the full 90 minutes against Romania and could do so again on Monday. It could also be a monumental evening for captain Steven Davis, who will draw level with Pat Jennings' all-time appearances record of 119 if he plays against Norway.
There are a few familiar faces for the visitors too. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored his first international goal against Austria and is likely to start again at Windsor Park. Bournemouth's Joshua King - who played 64 minutes on Friday - also has a chance to put himself in the shop window for any potential transfer this summer.
Unbeaten streaks clash in Amsterdam
Netherlands vs Italy - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm
Team news - Netherlands: Dwight Lodeweges will be without Stefan de Vrij, who has withdrawn from the squad through injury, meaning Brighton new boy Joel Veltman should continue alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.
Team news - Italy: Giorgio Chiellini will be back in Italy's starting XI after he was left on the bench by accident during Friday's draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with manager Roberto Mancini taking the blame for not wearing glasses. He is expected to replace Francesco Acerbi while Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is pushing for a start.
Italy are unbeaten in their last 15 games, last losing in September 2018 to Portugal in the inaugural Nations League campaign and winning each of the European Qualifiers. Interestingly, the Netherlands' last international defeat was also against Portugal in the Nations League final in June 2019 and are unbeaten in their seven games since.
Player watch: There will be a constellation of stars between these two teams on Monday and there is plenty of Premier League interest among the Netherlands squad.
Manchester United fans will be hoping to catch a longer glimpse of new signing Donny van de Beek after he came on as a substitute against Poland. Nathan Ake and Joel Veltman - having joined Manchester City and Brighton respectively during the transfer window - played the full game on Friday with Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scoring the winner.
