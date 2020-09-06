Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Oliver Burke: Sheffield United close in on triple signing

Jayden Bogle came through the youth ranks at Derby

Sheffield United are close to completing the triple signing of Derby duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe and West Brom forward Oliver Burke.

A £15m fee has been agreed in principle for full-backs Bogle and Lowe, two of the brightest prospects to come out of Derby's academy, with Lowe due to undergo his medical in Sheffield on Sunday.

Max Lowe was left out of Derby's squad for Saturday's EFL fixture

Derby boss Phillip Cocu left Bogle and Lowe out of his squad for Saturday's Carabao Cup fixture against Barrow at Pride Park. The Rams won on penalties after the game finished goalless.

West Brom's Burke, who was signed for £13m as a 19-year-old by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig back in 2016, is also nearing a move to Brammall Lane

Negotiations with West Brom have been ongoing for more than a week, but it now looks like a swap deal - with Callum Robinson heading to The Hawthorns, and Burke heading to join Chris Wilder - is close to being completed.

The talks have focused on the relative value of each player, and whether either side ought to be offering a cash sum, to level up the deal.

Oliver Burke has had loan spells at Celtic and Alaves since being at West Brom

Scotland international Burke spent last season on loan with Spanish side Alaves, who play in La Liga. In 31 appearances, he registered one goal and two assists.

'Blades close to signing international players'

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are in the process of signing "a couple of international players" and hopes to confirm their arrivals early next week.

Chris Wilder tells Sky Sports News that he wants to add five new players to his Sheffield United squad during this transfer window.

Wilder has already signed goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Wes Foderingham, from Bournemouth and Rangers respectively, this summer as he looks to help the Blades build on their impressive Premier League return last season.

But he is not stopping there, telling Sky Sports News on Friday: "There's a little sparkle in my eye because we're moving. We're in the process of signing a couple of international players, so that's good news.

"The squad needs competition. I've said to the players that they need challenges. The squad needs to be as strong as it possibly can be.

"I'm happy with the position we're in and I look forward to speaking, hopefully on Monday or Tuesday, with some good news."

