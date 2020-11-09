Leigh Griffiths may be asked to make impact from bench against Serbia, says Scotland boss Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has hinted he may look to utilise the recalled Leigh Griffiths from the bench in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia.

Ryan Fraser impressed in Scotland's last game against the Czech Republic - but he has an injury and will have to sit out Scotland's biggest game for years, which is live free-to-air on Sky Sports Pick.

The stage may seem set for the in-form Griffiths, who has not played for his country since September 2018, to return to the Scotland attack.

But Clarke told Sky Sports: "Leigh being Leigh, we all know his qualities in and around the 18-yard box.

"His recent finishes off the bench for Celtic have been top and hopefully he can bring something like that into the camp.

"But he hasn't started many games for Celtic recently and it might be a big ask for him to start in a game of this magnitude."

Regarding other possible options, Clarke said; "Before Ryan Fraser was in the position, Ryan Christie was doing it for us and doing it very well.

"Stuart Armstrong is in top form for Southampton - more an attacking midfielder than an actual second striker.

"And then you have Oliver McBurnie, who I think is a good player and has got a lot to offer us.

"Him and Lyndon [Dykes] against Israel was a decent combination. They didn't quite spark but it is something we could maybe explore again in the future."

There has been uncertainty about who will be in the Serbia team - with some players potentially not able to travel due to lockdown restrictions.

Clarke said: "That uncertainty will not play any part in our mind. We will just prepare for the strongest team they can put on the pitch.

"If they lose one or two from that, we will still be well prepared. We have just prepared to face their strongest team."