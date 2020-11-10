Serbia vs Scotland: Lyndon Dykes wants to become hero in vital Euro 2020 play-off

Lyndon Dykes says he wants to become a hero to Scotland fans by sealing a spot at Euro 2020 with victory over Serbia in Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off, live on Sky Sports.
Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, but come into this crucial game on a fine run of form.
They have put together four wins (one by penalty shoot-out) and a draw since Dykes made his debut in August and the QPR forward is keen to make himself a hero with Scotland's Tartan Army.
Former Scotland forward James McFadden was team-mates with Dykes at Queen of the South and has given him plenty of advice.
- Steve Clarke: 'Big ask' expecting Leigh Griffiths to start
- Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley out of Scotland squad with injury
- Sky Sports make Scotland, NI Euro 2020 qualifiers free-to-air
Dykes told Sky Sports: "I said when I first came in that I wanted to be a hero to the Tartan Army like 'Faddy'.
Trending
- PL chief: We will move away from pay-per-view matches
- F1 reveals record race calendar for 2021 season
- Bellingham called up by England
- Merson Says: Serial-winner Mourinho can guide Spurs to title
- Neville: Spurs have the firepower to win title
- Defiant Bolasie 'alive and kicking'
- How is Arteta's style impacting Aubameyang?
- Vietnam dropped from F1 2021 calendar
- Bryson at Augusta 'like a young Tiger'
- Why are Leicester getting so many penalties?
"And he said to me the other day, that this is a time when I could make that happen.
"I am fully focused on the game and we will see what happens."
Dykes thinks manager Steve Clarke has assembled a squad that can cause Serbia problems.
"Everyone knows it is a massive game for the whole nation," he said.
"Everyone wants to get Scotland back to a major tournament and this is the game that can do it.
"Obviously it is going to be a tough game against a good side but, with the team that we have, I think we need to go in with confidence. All the boys are focused.
"I haven't lost in a Scotland top yet so hopefully we can keep it that way. It is really good that Sky are making it free for everyone to watch in the whole nation.
"I am sure my family members will all be watching it and my little boy back home and my wife will be watching!
"Everyone is behind us and now we just have to make sure we get the job done."
Dykes was born in Queensland and says he has been having some lively conversations with a few of his old friends.
"It is very multicultural in Australia and I do have a lot of Serbian friends," he said.
"They have been keeping in touch and they are buzzing for the game as well. I used to play with them, non-league and just mucking around, and now I am playing their nation in a massive game.
"Hopefully I can score a couple of goals and then wind them up a little bit!"