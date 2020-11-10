Serbia vs Scotland: Lyndon Dykes wants to become hero in vital Euro 2020 play-off

Lyndon Dykes says he wants to become a hero to Scotland fans by sealing a spot at Euro 2020 with victory over Serbia in Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, but come into this crucial game on a fine run of form.

They have put together four wins (one by penalty shoot-out) and a draw since Dykes made his debut in August and the QPR forward is keen to make himself a hero with Scotland's Tartan Army.

Former Scotland forward James McFadden was team-mates with Dykes at Queen of the South and has given him plenty of advice.

Dykes told Sky Sports: "I said when I first came in that I wanted to be a hero to the Tartan Army like 'Faddy'.

"And he said to me the other day, that this is a time when I could make that happen.

"I am fully focused on the game and we will see what happens."

3:23 Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it's a blow to lose Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley for the clash

Dykes thinks manager Steve Clarke has assembled a squad that can cause Serbia problems.

"Everyone knows it is a massive game for the whole nation," he said.

"Everyone wants to get Scotland back to a major tournament and this is the game that can do it.

"Obviously it is going to be a tough game against a good side but, with the team that we have, I think we need to go in with confidence. All the boys are focused.

0:32 Kenny McLean says everything is coming together nicely for the Scots

"I haven't lost in a Scotland top yet so hopefully we can keep it that way. It is really good that Sky are making it free for everyone to watch in the whole nation.

"I am sure my family members will all be watching it and my little boy back home and my wife will be watching!

"Everyone is behind us and now we just have to make sure we get the job done."

Dykes was born in Queensland and says he has been having some lively conversations with a few of his old friends.

"It is very multicultural in Australia and I do have a lot of Serbian friends," he said.

"They have been keeping in touch and they are buzzing for the game as well. I used to play with them, non-league and just mucking around, and now I am playing their nation in a massive game.

"Hopefully I can score a couple of goals and then wind them up a little bit!"