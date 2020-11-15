Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification earns Scottish FA an initial £8.3m, could rise to up to £30m

The SFA will receive £8.3m after Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 - their first major finals since 1998.

The Scots qualified for next summer's tournament, which will boast record prize money for a European Championships, by beating Serbia in their play-off final on Thursday night.

A group stage win at Euro 2020 earns an extra £1.1m and teams will get £700k for a draw. If a team makes it out of the group, they will earn an extra £1.8m.

The maximum windfall a national association can land is £30m, if their team wins the tournament having won all their matches.

Scotland's reward for eventually prevailing in Belgrade is a place in Group D alongside England, Croatia and the Czech Republic, and a mouth-watering Euro 2020 schedule that will see all three group-stage games take place in the British Isles.

5:18 Scotland head coach Steve Clarke admits their penalty shootout victory over Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020 has not fully sunk in yet

It all begins on June 14 at Hampden Park, where Scotland host Croatia on matchday one, before they make the trip to Wembley Stadium to face the Auld Enemy, England, on June 18.

The Scots then return to Hampden on June 22 to play Croatia, where they could be vying for a place in the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

Earlier this month, chief executive Ian Maxwell revealed the Scottish Football Association was considering a restructure which could see redundancies.

The ruling body has been hit hard financially by the impact of Covid-19 which brought last season to a halt in March.

With no fans allowed inside grounds, the SFA missed out on revenue from three Scotland home games at Hampden Park in October.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has also applied for a £5m loan under the UK Government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme.

The loan, which is guaranteed against future monies owed to the SFA from UEFA TV contracts - payments of which are due in August 2021 and August 2022 - was filed on Thursday, October 8.