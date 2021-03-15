Scotland to face Austria at Hampden Park after visitors opt against request to change venue

Scotland will face Austria at Hampden Park next week after the visiting team decided not to request a change of venue.

The Austrians are set to be without a host of Germany-based key players, who will not be released by their clubs because of quarantine requirements.

The Austrian FA said in a statement on Monday it decided against requesting to swap home fixtures with Scotland as it would have left them facing away fixtures against Moldova, Israel and Steve Clarke's side in the space of a week in September.

Instead, Scotland will host Austria in Glasgow as planned on March 25, with the away game taking place on September 7.

Austria manager Franco Foda said: "There was no satisfactory option in this situation. We made our decision with a view to the entire qualifying campaign.

"If we had swapped the home right we would have had to play three logistically challenging and punishing away matches within a course in Moldova, Israel and, of course, Scotland in September.

"In addition, we hope to have a real home advantage again in the fall with our fans behind us. For us, it's important that the decision has been made. Now we have to focus on the things we can influence."

FIFA is currently allowing clubs to prevent their players from playing for their countries during the March international break if they are required to quarantine for five or more days when they return.

German clubs are expected to prevent their players from travelling to the UK this month as their Government's rules currently require travellers from the UK to isolate for 10 days when they arrive back in the country.

The Austrian FA says it is continuing to lobby German clubs to release their players this month.

Scotland's game against Austria on March 25 will be both countries' first qualifier ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Scotland will face Israel away on March 28 before hosting the Faroe Islands three days later.